DERBY DAY: Key match-ups across McKittrick Park

Matthew Elkerton
| 24th Jun 2017 8:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The atmosphere is always electric in Grafton in the week leading up to a derby.

Whether they are first and second or first and last, the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts always put on a thriller for the eagerly awaiting fans.

This Sunday at McKittrick Park will be just another dose of the same between the two proud clubs.

>> RELATED STORY: Rivals vow to take no prisoners at Fortress

REBELS TEAM LIST

1. Kieren STEWART, 2. Cameron STEWART, 3. Austin COOPER, 4. Aaron TAYLOR, 5. Anthony SKINNER, 6. Hughie STANLEY, 7. Nick McGRADY, 8. Karl WOODLEY, 9. Rhys WALTERS, 10. Xavier SULLIVAN, 11. Matty LAURIE, 12. Grant STEVENS (c), 13. Luke WELCH, 14. Jeff SKEEN. Coach: Ron Gordon

GHOSTS TEAM LIST   1. Mitch LOLLBACK, 2. Mitch GORMAN, 3. Dylan COLLETT, 4. Khan WILLIAMS, 5. Joel MOSS, 6. Clint GREENSHIELDS, 7. Jake FRAME, 8. Adam SLATER, 9. Todd CAMERON, 10. Brett WICKS, 11. Danny WICKS (c/c), 12. Matt MULLER, 13. Ben McLENNAN, 14. Riley LAW    

We take a brief look at some of the mouthwatering match-ups across the park as the Rebels host the Ghosts in the Battle of the River local derby.

Dylan Collett goes up against Austin Cooper in the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park.
BATTLE OF THE GAMEBREAKERS

The most exciting prospects in Group 2 footy, Dylan Collett and Austin Cooper have taken their games to another level this season.

Collett decided against a move to Sydney to give himself a chance to develop further and it has paid off in a big way for the rampaging centre. Can strike from anywhere on field.

Cooper has been a reformed player in 2017 after shedding a few extra kegs and putting his focus back on football.

 

Adam Slater goes up against Xavier SUllivan in the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park.
BATTLE OF THE BRUISERS

Adam Slater has quickly warmed to his position in the front row in 2017 and manages to get through a ton of work load for a tight forward.

But Slater is coming up against the man who has made the position his own in country football across the past two decades.

Xavier Sullivan has built his legacy as the Bulldozer of Group 2 and if Slater is to stop him, he will need to become the Mack Truck.

 

Ben McLennan goes up against Luke Welch in the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park.
BATTLE OF THE WORKHORSES

Luke Welch is the quiet achiever of the Rebels first grade side. The tireless lock puts in a mountain of work on the field, and if tackle stats were monitored it would be a scarily big figure to his name.

His opposite number is cut from a very similar cloth, but might have a slight edge on the Rebels forward in terms of explosiveness.

Ben McLennan lives and breathes for derby games and will be at his best.

 

Jake Frame goes up against Nick McGrady in the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park.
BATTLE OF THE YOUNG GUNS

Since making his return to the Ghosts last year, Jake Frame has not looked back. The dynamic halfback has been the perfect foil for Clint Greenshields this season and continues to produce smart options in attack.

While new to the number 7 jersey in first grade, Rebels half Nick McGrady has plenty of experience and even more talent. He has the ability to be a game breaker, and is the best defensive half in Group 2.

Rebels' coach Ron Gordon is embraced after winning the Group 2 grand final between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016.
Rebels ready to give back to fans

SOUTH Grafton Rebels have built a club culture on the back of giving back to their community and a love in the jersey over the past few seasons and it is a culture they will draw heavily from tomorrow.

The side has gone away from the culture in recent weeks, but captain Grant Stevens said it is time that stopped.

The side needs to get back to playing for the one thing that helped them to back-to-back Group 2 premierships: their fans.

"Everyone loves playing against the cross-river rivals and the local derby is a great game to be a part of," Stevens said.

"We have got to be on our game to put it to (the Ghosts) and make a good game of football for our supporters. We need to repay those fans that show up week in and week out."

Ghosts' Mitch Gorman, Clint Greenshields and Dylan Collett muscle up in defence during the Group 2 first grade rugby league clash between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field.
Professional approach key for Ghosts

WHILE their success has stemmed from a strong core in the middle of the field, Danny Wicks knows it will take his full 13 men to be on song if they are to overcome the South Grafton Rebels.

The Ghosts have scoring options across the park and any one of their players could produce a moment of individual brilliance, but that is not the way Wicks will play it.

"It takes 13 players to win a game," he said.

"I think it is a bit of an all-rounder job, the key to it is you just need to play your own game right and if everyone around you does their job as well it will all fall into place."

Grafton have quickly become the consummate professionals of Group 2 this season and Wicks will not tolerate a drop in standard for the derby.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  battle of the river clarence league country rugby league crl grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league south grafton rebels

