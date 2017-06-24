DERBY DAY: Rivals vow to take no prisoners at Fortress

Grafton Ghosts captain Danny Wicks is met by the Rebels welcoming party of Grant Stevens and Xavier Sullivan ahead of the Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While there is more than a hectare of space at McKittrick Park, there will be no room for error tomorrow when the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts meet in Group 2 local derby action.

The Battle of the River has produced some thrilling contests in recent years and with the two arch-rivals sitting pretty at the top of the Group 2 mountain this clash is mouth-watering.

While they do sit first and second on the ladder, the two sides have had vastly different runs into tomorrow's clash.

Grafton is coming off a 62-0 shellacking of Sawtell Panthers, while the Rebels will be entering the clash off the back of their second loss of the season to Woolgoolga.

But it could be a result that works in the favour of the home side, with captain Grant Stevens admitting they needed the wake-up call after commitment to training had waned over the past month.

"The turn-up at training has not been good enough for the past three or four weeks but it seems to have turned around this week," he said.

"Hopefully we can prepare well for the clash and go into Sunday with a bit of confidence after the wake-up call we got at the hands of Woolgoolga last weekend.

"We have definitely got it in us to do it, I don't doubt our ability. Our preparation will not be an excuse, we just need to knuckle down and get the job done."

The Rebels will no doubt have a few nightmares lingering from the first local derby clash earlier this year when the Ghosts ran away with the game in the second half to record a 42-6 win.

On that day discipline got the better of the visitors, with a send-off and sin bin hurting their chances of staying in the contest.

But according to Ghosts leader Danny Wicks, the previous result will be null and void once the whistle blows tomorrow.

"It doesn't matter who won the first game or what the result was, it is back to square one for this game," Wicks said.

"I am definitely looking forward to it, it is the two sides of the river and both sides are winners."

For Wicks the derby will be his first game back on McKittrick Park in more than five years but he is not expecting a warm welcome back into the Fortress.

"I think it has always been the mentality in these derby games," he said.

"One day you're having a beer with the bloke at the pub and then in the game it is completely different rules.

"It is a gentleman's agreement to a degree, what happens on the field stays on the field."