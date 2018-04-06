DERBY DAYS: Ladies ready for own Battle of the River

RUGBY LEAGUE: For the first time since joining Group 2, Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels will open the rugby league season in thrilling fashion with a Battle of the River local derby.

It will be one of many firsts at McKittrick Park on Sunday, most notably the first time ladies league tag will be played between the two rivals.

The Rebels women impressed under coach Heidi Dalton in the inaugural Group 2 ladies league tag season last year, earning their way into the grand final against Coffs Comets.

For the Ghosts, this is their first hit out in the competition, but led by a spirited coaching group of Joel Moss, Mitch Gorman and Rhys Hambly they are firing on all cylinders.

But Dalton believes there will be a gulf between the two sides come game day.

"We started pre-season in November, and these girls are absolutely killing it,” she said. "It is really exciting, they have taken what they learnt last year which has given them an upper hand for this pre-season.

"I remember our first game last year, and none of us had a clue about what we were doing. I definitely feel for the Ghosts girls going into their first year in the competition, knowing what position they are in.”

(B/R) Mekeely Heron, Lyteeka Currie, Nadine Greenhalgh, Mikayla O'Mahony, Britt Hegedus, Murphy Thompson, (F/R) Rebecca Byrne, Lara Johnson and Elle Moss are the new Grafton Ghosts Ladies League Tag Team. Caitlan Charles

But not all of the Ghosts' girls are going into the season blind with former Rebels leader Britt Hegedus and former Magpies player Mekeely Heron leading the way for the club.

Hegedus is not the only high-flyer to leave the Rebels after their success last season, with club MVP Kyleisha Skinner-Hookey set to play for Sawtell Panthers this season.

"I think sometimes you need a change as a player, and we are fully supportive of a few of our girls who have left and gone to join other teams,” Dalton said. "We have picked up a few players of our own to plug those gaps, so there is definitely no hard feelings.”

One new signing for the Rebels who has made serious waves this pre-season is Queenslander Shellie Long.

Group 2 women's league tag grand final between Coffs Comets and South Grafton Rebels. Adam Hourigan

A former Queensland representative rugby league star, Long comes from a small town outside Innisfail, and adds plenty of experience to the Rebels pack. But it might not last for too long.

"I am trying to get her some contacts down in Sydney to play, and if that happens we won't have her for the full season, but I just think she is too good to be staying up here,” Dalton said.

"While she is here we will try and get her to help the young girls out in the side, and get us off to a good start this season.

"She led the way in the first training session she had with us. A lot of the senior girls in our squad were quite surprised and impressed with the way she worked during the session.”

The league tag local derby clash will kick-start a mammoth day of league action at McKittrick Park at 11am on Sunday.