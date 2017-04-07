Ghosts, Rebels derby has grand final feeling for man in pink

RUGBY LEAGUE: For leading Group 2 referee Nathan Grace the feeling of going into a Battle of the River local derby is equatable to a grand final feeling.

Grace will referee his fourth meeting between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels this weekend at Frank McGuren Field and he said the atmosphere leading into each one has been electric.

"There is just that level of excitement surrounding it," he said. "Those local derbies always throw something special out. I just have to sit back, relax and enjoy what gets thrown at me."

Grace sad the passion and excitement of the fans often spills over on to the playing surface, and sometimes he cannot help but be swept up by it as a referee.

NOT ALWAYS THE EASIEST JOB: Group 2 official gives Ryan Binge his marching orders during one of last year's local derbies at McKittrick Park. Debrah Novak

"Sometimes you can't help but feel that passion and excitement from the fans," he said. "You do have to absorb it, bounce off it, let it lift your game as well. But at the end of the day I am there to do a job, and do it well."

Grace will be supported in the first grade fixture by touch judges Lenny Duroux and Matt Verry who provide more than a decade of combined experience on the flanks.

Group 2 official Lenny Duroux attempts to separate the crowd during a post-match altercation at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

Following an incident in round one when a referee was left on his own at the centre of a post-match incident, Group 2 Referees Association has undergone a review of policies and procedures.

Match officials will now move directly together to the sheds once matches are completed, until such a time that they return to their civilian attire.