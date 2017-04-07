23°
Sport

Ghosts, Rebels derby has grand final feeling for man in pink

Matthew Elkerton
| 7th Apr 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 11:45 AM
League: Woolgoolga Seahorses Vs Coffs Comets at Woolgoolga. Charity Game. Ref Nathan Grace. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
League: Woolgoolga Seahorses Vs Coffs Comets at Woolgoolga. Charity Game. Ref Nathan Grace. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate Leigh Jensen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: For leading Group 2 referee Nathan Grace the feeling of going into a Battle of the River local derby is equatable to a grand final feeling.

Grace will referee his fourth meeting between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels this weekend at Frank McGuren Field and he said the atmosphere leading into each one has been electric.

"There is just that level of excitement surrounding it," he said. "Those local derbies always throw something special out. I just have to sit back, relax and enjoy what gets thrown at me."

Grace sad the passion and excitement of the fans often spills over on to the playing surface, and sometimes he cannot help but be swept up by it as a referee.

 

NOT ALWAYS THE EASIEST JOB: Group 2 official gives Ryan Binge his marching orders during one of last year&#39;s local derbies at McKittrick Park.
NOT ALWAYS THE EASIEST JOB: Group 2 official gives Ryan Binge his marching orders during one of last year's local derbies at McKittrick Park. Debrah Novak

"Sometimes you can't help but feel that passion and excitement from the fans," he said. "You do have to absorb it, bounce off it, let it lift your game as well. But at the end of the day I am there to do a job, and do it well."

Grace will be supported in the first grade fixture by touch judges Lenny Duroux and Matt Verry who provide more than a decade of combined experience on the flanks.

Group 2 official Lenny Duroux attempts to separate the crowd during a post-match altercation at Frank McGuren Field.
Group 2 official Lenny Duroux attempts to separate the crowd during a post-match altercation at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

 

Following an incident in round one when a referee was left on his own at the centre of a post-match incident, Group 2 Referees Association has undergone a review of policies and procedures.

>> RELATED STORY: CRL supports Group 2 decision to suspend Melrose for two years

Match officials will now move directly together to the sheds once matches are completed, until such a time that they return to their civilian attire.

Reader poll

Who will win the 2017 Group 2 Rugby League title?

  • View Results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  battle of the river clarence league grafton ghosts group 2 local derby nathan grace official referee rugby league south grafton rebels

BREAKING: Car in water on Summerland Way

BREAKING: Car in water on Summerland Way

REPORTS are coming through of a single car that has gone into floodwater near Myrtle Creek on the Summerland Way.

Braveheart Chris taking up marathon challenge

RUNNING MAN: Chris Redman in training with his newborn daughter.

Runner attempting seven marathons in seven days in seven states

CRICKET: Northy's 2016/17 CRCA Team of the Season

Check out Northy's 2017 CRCA Team of the Season.

Who were the standouts in GDSC Premier League this season?

How many oranges can you fit in a condom?

Jade Pummeroy and Ashton Blackadder were part of the Hump Day Amazing Race as part of Youth Week 2017.

HUMP Day Amazing Race sheds light on a serious youth issue

Local Partners

How many oranges can you fit in a condom?

LEARNING about sexual health just got a whole lot more interesting thanks to the Hump Day Amazing Race.

WATER WOES: Charge increase sparks outrage among residents

A water consumption bill for the Clarence Valley Council

Water consumption charges spark outrage in the Valley

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Double dose of sexy Cuban salsa at Naked Bean

DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.

"I went home feeling invigorated. I can't wait for the next class."

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Don't miss famous psychic medium Deb Webber's extraordinary live show

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Large Residential Block Must Be Sold

22a Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Approximately 4797m2 allotment. Battleaxe access from Cypress Street creates extra privacy. Capable ... Friday 5th May...

Approximately 4797m2 allotment. Battleaxe access from Cypress Street creates extra privacy. Capable of dual occupancy development subject to council...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

BRICK AND TILE BEAUTY UNDER $300K

3 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $285,000

It's quite clear the market is rising in our 2460 area and low set brick and tile homes remain at the height of our buyer's wish lists. This immaculate home is...

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 Friday 5th May...

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Prime hilltop position at Gulmarrad with sea breezes

3 Penda Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Originally when the owners of 3 Penda Place went looking for the perfect block to build their dream home, they had a few absolute necessities before they committed...

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!