FOOTBALL: Grafton derby set to bring the heat

FOOTBALL: They might be two teams out of North Coast Football premier league finals contention, but that has not stopped two Clarence sides from setting up the match of the round this weekend.

Westlawn Tigers will host Grafton United in local derby action at Barnier Park today with the match a mouthwatering contest for football fans.

The Tigers are coming off their first win of the season, upsetting finals-bound Urunga Raiders last weekend, and will be determined to make it two on the trot against United.

Conversely the purple pride struggled to contain Coffs Coast Tigers at Rushforth Park last weekend, and a serious leg injury to James Craig only compounded the issues for the United outfit.

While he admitted a finals berth was well out of reach for the Tigers, captain-coach James Joyce said his side was just keen to improve week-to-week.

"The belief after the win that we can not only compete but also get results is important for the side," he said.

Mavridis cleared to return to the bench

Maclean Bobcats premier league coach Dennis Mavridis has been given the green light to return to the field for the Maclean Bobcats after the coach was forced to sit out a match following a referee conduct report.

He will be a welcome return to the sideline for the Green Machine, with the side entering a do-or-die away clash against Coffs Coast Tigers at Polwarth Drive tomorrow.

Maclean came within a whisker of upsetting NCF ladder leaders Boambee Bombers last weekend and Mavridis will be hopeful his side can maintain that momentum against the Tigers.