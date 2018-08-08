Pelvic massaging ‘pain expert’ convicted and fined

Former psychologist “doctor” Mark Jantos – who holds a PhD in Philosophy – has been convicted and fined. Picture: AAP/Kelly Barnes.

A DISGRACED, deregistered psychologist has been convicted and fined $16,000 for falsely claiming to be a "pioneer" in easing women's pelvic pain through "deep massage".

On Wednesday, the longrunning saga of self-proclaimed "expert" Marek Jantos was brought to an end by the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

Jantos had admitted breaching national medical regulatory law, multiple times, by advertising he was qualified and authorised to practice despite being kicked out of the profession.

He insisted it was a reckless mistake - but in her ruling, Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard said she found that implausible.

"You are clearly an intelligent and capable man," she said.

"Considering the wording (of the advertising), it's clear you intended to convey you were an authorised, qualified specialist.

"The public needs to be protected from this type of conduct."

Jantos “clearly” intended to hold himself out as a doctor, an expert and a clinician, the court found. Picture: AAP/Kelly Barnes.

Jantos was struck off the professional register in 2007 for gross professional negligence, malpractice and misconduct.

The SA Psychology Board found he had treated a female patient with internal massage on a sofa in a caravan park cabin - actions it dubbed unhygienic and invasive.

It further found he had treated her "without dignity" and allowed her to call him "doctor" despite his lack of qualification.

In 2013, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency caught him advertising his King William St office in the style of a medical clinic, despite his deregistration.

Jantos was also caught calling himself a doctor again, despite holding only a PhD in philosophy.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Sheppard said Jantos faced a maximum $71,000 for his conduct - including claiming, on his website, he was a "pioneering clinician".

She said there was no evidence of clients having been duped by the wording, but said that was no reason to extend leniency toward him.

"If someone was to examine your advertising, it's clear you were purporting to conduct a clinic for the treatment of pain when you were not qualified or authorised to do so," she said.

"Given one of the factors that led to your deregistration was this type of conduct, one might have expected you to take more care."

Ms Sheppard accepted Jantos had suffered embarrassment and financial hardship due to publicity of his case.

She also accepted recording convictions would limit his future earning potential - but said sparing him would not protect the public.

"I have no confidence that you will not reoffend," she said.

"This behaviour represents a course of conduct which I consider to be serious."