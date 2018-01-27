Descendants dance in honour of ancestors

The dance group celebrate at the end of the performance.

RAIN, hail or shine, the Us Mob Balun Ngahriga group were determined to dance in honour of their ancestors on Australia Day.

On Friday afternoon, a thunderstorm rolled across the Clarence Valley carrying with it torrential rain.

"It suddenly came over really dark and stormy, and our group were going backwards and forwards deciding if we should go ahead,” dancer Bianca Monaghan said.

After much deliberation, the group decided a little rain wouldn't stop them from paying respect to their ancestors on such a significant day.

Some even saw the rain as symbolic of healing as well as washing away negative energy.

However, it seemed like their performance on the banks of the Clarence River would be a washout.

But, in what some described as a miracle, moments before the Us Mob Balun Ngahriga would begin, the rain began to dissipate.

"It looks like our ancestors opened up the skies for us and stopped the rain for a little while,” Ms Monaghan said.

Songs that have passed through countless generations echoed down the river as a small crowd gathered at the top of the hill near Lander Place to listen and learn.

"It turned out to be the perfect location; it felt like we were able to have that private moment while the rest of the community could watch from the top of the hill,” Ms Monaghan said.

Ms Cavanagh said that by continuing these traditions, they were opening up a new dialogue with younger generations of aboriginal people and the wider community.

"For me it's really important to continue our traditions and ceremony,” Ms Cavanagh said.

"It's also about sharing with the wider community so they can see what we do, ask questions and understand the importance of it for our mob.”

