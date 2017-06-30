Designated driver blows her licence

A GLENUGIE woman has failed in a bid to keep her driver's licence following a drink-driving charge.

Judy Lewis, 51, appeared in Grafton Local Court this week to plead guilty to mid-range drink-driving.

Her defence solicitor said Lewis was embarrassed by the event, which happened on June 4, during a "rare weekend off with friends".

It was heard that she had been drinking at the Brushgrove and Ulmarra Hotels, and while it was initially agreed Lewis's husband would be the designated driver, it was later decided she would get behind the wheel instead.

When her vehicle turned into a car wash just before a stationary RBT site set up in South Grafton, police followed. Lewis returned a positive breath test, and a later analysis revealed a blood alcohol reading of 0.126.

As she held a high position in Daniels Trans- port, it was argued that life without a licence would be extremely difficult for Lewis. It was noted she had completed the Traffic Offenders program and had no other drink-driving offences on her record.

"I'm being asked not to record a conviction to avoid disqualification," Magistrate Denes said. "That I cannot do. This is the most easily preventable crime I can think of, and it can't be said to be a trivial matter."

Lewis was sentenced to six months disqualification, reduced from the standard 12 months, and was fined $750.