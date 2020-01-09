Designer leaves behind Grafton’s legacy

Trevor Jones in 2013 with the Grafton levee wall, which he helped to design and build. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

The design of Grafton's flood levee has always been the highlight of Trevor Jone's engineering career and a legacy he now leaves behind.

On Monday, Mr Jones peacefully passed away aged 89.

"It was his crowning achievement," son Eric Jones said.

"It was his proudest achievement because he saved the town from being inundated because they've had so many big floods. It wasn't just the levee wall either, it was the backroads, the drains, the bridges... the whole scope of the works."

Trevor Jones pictured with the new Grafton levee which was completed in the 1970s.

Eric said there was a Daily Examiner article in his father's office, with a photograph of him touching Grafton's new levee wall; a memento of what he had achieved for his adoptive home.

Trevor Jones graduated from UNSW with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering.

"To him, it was the most magnificent thing someone could do. He loved the town of Grafton," Eric said.

Mr Jones started his career in engineering at the age of 17.

"He attended Manly Boys High and got high marks so companies were sending him letters asking him if he'd like to work for them," Eric said.

"He started with the rail company when they were constructing Central Station, but his grandfather told him to go to university."

Mr Jones followed this advice and soon graduated from the University of NSW with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering.

"At this stage he was looking to get out of Sydney; he was over the traffic and wanted to go to a regional area and moved out to Copmanhurst," Eric said.

"He used to always say he was a bit of a pioneer, going out to the bush there. He built a house near Copmanhurst and later got a job with the Flood Mitigation Authority."

It was in this role that Mr Jones was tasked with finding a solution to over 200 square miles of flood plain. A feat which took several years to achieve.

"When most people think of the levee, they see the brick wall and think that's it, but it actually goes for kilometres," Eric said.

"It's the whole embankment along the river and you have to rebuild that to a certain level. It's less of a structural thing but more of a geotechnical thing."

Eric said his father often referred to the Grafton flood levee as his greatest achievement in a career that spanned five decades.

"He absolutely loved Grafton," he said.

"I'm sure he would be saying today that it's saved the town from every flood since and he's very proud of that achievement."

Trevor Jones and wife Grazyna at Market Square, Grafton

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Trevor's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke Street, Grafton, on Friday, January 10, commencing at 11am.