Desire for plastic free wave led this man across the country

Replas director Mark Yates and WAW Handplanes founder Rikki Gilbey holding a handplane made of recycled marine debris collected from the Whitsunday region. Contributed

A "NAIVE" dream to catch a wave while saving the ocean has led Rikki Gilbey on a wild journey, creating a national supply chain flowing from the tropical Whitsundays to chilly Ballarat and out to every beach in Australia.

Two years ago the Sydney-based bodysurfer and founder of WAW Handplanes decided to create his body surfing accessories out of recycled marine plastics.

His BadFish handplane acts like a "mini surf board for your hand" allowing bodysurfers to improve their lift and reduce drag.

Armed with an idea and no background in plastics manufacturing, Mr Gibley brought his plan to the plastics industry.

"We got turned away a lot," he said.

The industry experts said it was too difficult. Mr Gibley said he was told the plastics would be too degraded and too contaminated to recycle after soaking in the ocean

"No one gave us a good enough reason that it was impossible," he said.

After months of searching Mr Gibley found Replas director Mark Yates. Despite 25 years in the industry the Ballarat-based recycler had never worked with ocean plastics before, but he was prepared to try.

With an ocean filled with debris - and hundreds of volunteer organisations committing to clean it up, Mr Gibley said he did not expect to struggle finding a source for his plastic.

"The plastics most commonly found on the beach are the least recycled," he said.

Despite the volunteers collecting and sorting the plastics - almost all of it ended up in landfill, he said.

"They've never had an outlet for what they've been collecting," Mr Gibley said.

It was in the Whitsundays where Mr Gibley found his next partner - Eco Barge Clean Seas.

Over the past decade the organisation estimated it has collected 179,000 kg of marine debris from the Whitsunday region.

The debris can now be collected, sorted, shredded and sent to the Victorian recycling plant to turn into handplanes.

From his plan to sustainably bodysurf, Mr Gibley has created a national plastics recycling supply chain, and it's a model he believes others can replicate.

He said marine debris collectors could capitalise on their efforts and partner with other companies to create more marine recycled products.

"I just brought together people who were already doing great things," Mr Gibley said.

"We're empowering people to get out there and be part of the solution while catching some waves."