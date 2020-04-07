Desperate act by Aussie ER doctors

An emergency doctor has said a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) has led to senior doctors resorting to sourcing supplies from hardware store Bunnings.

Dr Stephen Parnis called the lack of PPE the "number one concern" for Australian healthcare workers, who are desperately trying to source the items, on Q&A on Monday night.

Dr Parnis, an emergency doctor and former Vice President of the Australian Medical Association said he's aware of "department directors" going to the hardware chain to try and buy PPE for their staff, and said others are trying to source the vital equipment from their overseas contacts.

"It's probably the number one concern for health workers around the country at the moment," Dr Parnis said.

Shocked host Hamish MacDonald asked Dr Parnis to clarify the claims.

"Can I clarify? Department heads are going to Bunnings to try and find personal protective equipment," MacDonald asked.

"I've seen examples of that. Yes," Dr Parnis said.

General practitioner Dr Vyom Sharma said the lack of PPE was "affecting the nature and care" being given to patients.

"It's correct what Steven said, we're very worried about the lack of personal protective equipment and it's been affecting the care we've been offering patients throughout," Dr Sharma said.

"When the criteria for COVID-19 had been changing gradually through February and March, a huge percentage of my (patients) were overseas students and travellers and tourists.

"And you're rationing masks even then. And there are people coughing and sneezing one day who come from South Korea or Italy and a few day later the criteria changes and it says these people are high risk and you wonder should I have used a mask on them and I would have if I had enough."

Dr Sharma said in his own practice there is rationing of PPE taking place, and the number of masks has dwindled to about ten.

"We are trying to save them for when we really need them."

Dr Parnis said dealing with the pandemic has caused many doctors to have difficulty sleeping.

"It's a stressful time for us all … because we're making enormous numbers of changes in our hospitals, but also we've seen what's happened overseas," he said.

"And that's the sort of scenario that really worries us, the risk of being overwhelmed."

Dr Lucy Morgan, a Respiratory Physician from Nepean Hospital said her and her colleagues are also having trouble sleeping.

She said it's been difficult for Australian doctors watching their international colleagues "dealing with nightmare scenarios of clinical days and nights".

Dr Morgan said she feels hopeful the doctors in NSW are prepared.

"We're hoping for things to go in the best way possible. But we are prepared for things to get worse."

