BREAKING: Desperate attempt to save man trapped in tank

Liana Turner
by
21st Aug 2018 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:04 PM

A RESCUE operation is under way after a man became trapped in a tank.

Emergency services have been sent to Sextonville Rd at Dyraaba, north-west of Casino, where a man is believed to have been working on the tank before becoming trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had crews at the scene.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said several crews had arrived about 2.15pm and were assisting a Police Rescue squad.

He said it was not known if what the tank contained, or whether it was empty.

"It does appear to be a confined space scenario," he said.

"(Fire crews) are essentially assisting police."

More details to come.

Lismore Northern Star

