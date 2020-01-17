Menu
Daniel Colin Marchant, 37, pleaded guilty at court on Friday to public nuisance and wilful damage.
Desperate ciggie craving sparks violent trolley tirade

Shayla Bulloch
17th Jan 2020 3:15 PM
A DESPERATE craving for cigarettes pushed a drunk man to hurl trolleys around a shopping complex and abuse a bunch of workers who stood between him and his nicotine hit.

Daniel Colin Marchant was annoyed at Coles employees when they refused to let him into the Pacific Paradise store as it was closing on Christmas Eve.

Marchant, who had been drinking that day, hoped to buy phone credit and cigarettes after he remembered the shops would be closed on Christmas Day.

People were still inside the store when staff refused his entry about 7pm and he erupted into a violent tirade.

The 37-year-old rammed a trolley into the glass doors and tried to spit at staff who backed off in fear.

He kept throwing trolleys around the open area outside the shopping centre before kicking the glass window of a neighbouring sushi store.

The glass shattered and Marchant fled, but he handed himself into the police station an hour later.

The labourer pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to wilful damage and public nuisance.

Marchant was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $1200 restitution for the broken glass panel.

No convictions were recorded.

