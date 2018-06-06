Desperate dad: 'I've lost one girl, I can't lose another'

LIFE SAVING: Vincent and Sabrina Zwarts are staying positive as they fight to have a lifesaving drug to treat Sabrina's cystic fibrosis put on the PBS.

A BUNDABERG father is pleading for the Australian Government to stop playing with his daughter's life.

Vincent Zwarts wants to know why the government thinks it can put a dollar value on his sick daughter, Sabrina.

Miss Zwarts, 21, has cystic fibrosis a disease which will cut her life short, as the average life expectancy is 27.

She fights every day to live a little bit longer, something they pair believe could be helped by the drug, Orkambi.

But, this is a medication they can't afford on their own as it comes at a cost of $250,000 per person, per year.

They are calling for the Bundaberg community to stand with them and make a submission to have the life saving drug put on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

This is the third time the family have called for the drug to be placed on the scheme to help prolong Miss Zwarts' life.

It comes on the fifth anniversary of the loss of her sister Jessica Zwarts, who died from the disease in 2013, aged 18.

Mr Zwarts was in tears when he spoke with the NewsMail saying "the government shouldn't put a dollar value on a life".

"It's very cruel," he said.

"I've lost one daughter.

"I don't want to lose another."

Knowing Miss Zwarts has the same disease which claimed her sister's life was a difficult subject and Mr Zwarts said they tried to avoid it.

"Jessica is still with us and she will always be with us," he said.

Mr Zwarts said Sabrina worked hard to keep her lung function high.

"She will do three hours of treatments every day and then exercise," he said.

"This includes a breathing mask and a vest."

Miss Zwarts is in and out of a Brisbane hospital every six weeks to help keep her lungs functioning.

"When she came out last her lungs were at 74 per cent which is one of the lowest after treatment," her father said.

"It has us worried."

Mr Zwarts said only 50 per cent of people with CF make it to 18 years of age, this percentage decreases as people get older.

"25 per cent reach 30 years old and only 10 per cent will make it to 40 years old without the drugs to help," he said.

To help give Miss Zwarts access to the life saving drug show your support and make a submission to the PBAC.

Submissions close 5pm on June 6. To make a submission, go to https://bit.ly/1m2nnE2.