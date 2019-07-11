Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing woman Bonnie Bird and her two children were last seen in Marian on Tuesday.
Missing woman Bonnie Bird and her two children were last seen in Marian on Tuesday. Queensland Police
Breaking

Desperate search for missing Marian mum and kids

Caitlan Charles
by
11th Jul 2019 6:56 PM | Updated: 7:12 PM

MACKAY Police are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate 25-year-old Marian woman Bonnie Bird and her two young children, a two-year-old boy and a 10-week-old baby girl.

The trio were last seen leaving a Marian Eton Road address around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 9 in a 2006 silver Nissan Z50 Murano station wagon with Queensland registration 634-YAI.

They are possibly in company with a 51-year-old man known to them.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES

Police and family hold concern for their safety and wellbeing as Bonnie has not been back in contact with family and the baby has a medical condition.

Bonnie is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cms tall with a solid build and dark brown hair. She has a nose ring in her right nostril and various tattoos.

The two-year-old boy is Caucasian with blonde hair.

Anyone who sights the vehicle or has any information in relation to the current whereabouts of Bonnie and two children are asked to immediately phone Triple Zero (000).

editors picks mackaqy police marian matian eton road missing missing person nissan
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Fashion fit for royalty takes out gents' title

    premium_icon Fashion fit for royalty takes out gents' title

    News 'I was coaxed into it...by some of my friends. I was intending to wear my top hat and tails anyway, but to enter the field I wasn't really intending on that.'

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:34 PM
    'Hamburger' Max a Grafton Cup legend

    premium_icon 'Hamburger' Max a Grafton Cup legend

    News At 95 years old, Max has hardly missed a cup since 1947

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:28 PM
    GALLERY: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

    News Did our photographer snap you at the races?

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:22 PM
    Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    premium_icon Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    Racing Carnival Leading Northern Rivers jockey wins $160,000 July Carnival feature