An RACQ search is underway.
Desperate search for missing pilot and chopper

by Hannah Sbeghen
19th Apr 2018 9:11 AM

AN EXTENSIVE search party in Central Queensland is trying to locate a missing pilot and a gyrocopter which has been missing since yesterday. 

 The aircraft which is believed to have taken off from a small Bundaberg airfield around 1pm and 6pm is now missing between Gladstone and Yeppon.  

The flight was expected to take two hours.   

Two RACQ rescue helicopters with night vision technology and Australian Maritime Safety Authority search and rescue jet from Cairns searched the coastline overnight.   

   A spokeswoman from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service said crews were continuing the search this morning.    Australian Maritime Safety Authority is also pleading for public assistance to narrow down the search for the chopper and pilot.  

An AMSA spokesperson said the pilot left an airfield at Bundaberg between 1pm and 6pm yesterday afternoon and has not been seen since.  

It's believed they would have flown quite low along the Central Queensland coast, including Seventeen Seventy, Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Emu Park and Yeppon.

  A gyrocopter is a very small helicopter with a rotating wing.

  If you have seen a gyrocopter between Bundaberg and Yeppoon between 1pm and 67pm yesterday, call AMSA's rescue coordination number on 1800 815 257.

central queensland gyrocopter missing

