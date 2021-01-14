A family is desperately searching for a specialist who can design a helmet for their tiny Chihuahua suffering from a birth defect.

Little Hugo, only nine weeks old, has faced health problems after being born at just 40g while his litter pups ranged from 120g-150gs.

His doting owner and Chihuahua breeder, Dee-Anne Jensen and her family have been dedicated to giving Hugo the best chance in life despite vets previously telling them he was not "viable".

Hugo was having breathing difficulties when he was born, prompting Mrs Jensen to take him to the vet.

Hugo the Chihuahua needs a helmet as the bones in his skull haven't closed. Pic: Facebook

"I drove him to numerous vets in the area and they all suggested it would be best to euthanise him, but because I had my three children with me that wasn't an option."

The Jensen family, who usually find forever homes for the pups they breed, decided early on that Hugo would remain in their constant care.

"With the help of another local breeder, she gave me advice that he needed fluids injected into him and he needed tube feeding, so we did that around the clock every hour for about three weeks," she said.

The family now face the challenge of desperately finding an occupational therapist or specialist who can make a helmet for Hugo, as the bones in his skull haven't closed.

The type of helmet Hugo needs. Pic: Facebook

"If he was to have a fall or knock it, he's at risk of getting a brain injury," Mrs Jensen said.

"The vet gave me a number of someone who makes them in the States, but that's going to be difficult to get measurements and get it done in a timely manner for him … we hope we can get one as soon as possible."

Despite Hugo's health problems, he is energetic, "switched on" and is full of love.

Anyone can follow Hugo's journey on his Facebook page, and is encouraged to reach out if they may be able to help him get a helmet.

Originally published as Desperate search: Why tiny pup needs a helmet