DETAILS: Major changes to highway traffic this week

THERE are major changes to traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway starting from tonight as work ramps up for the upgrade of the Pacific Highway.

From tonight until Thursday night traffic will be reduced to one lane in various sections of the Pacific Highway from Glenugie through to Tabbimobile to carry out different upgrades and repairs.

In some sections, full stoppages of up to 10 minute delays will be required and motorists are asked to plan for delays in their travel.

Included on this will be a full stop of the Pacific Highway at the Harwood Bridge for 10 minutes between 6-7pm on Tuesday night to carry out bridge maintenance.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the highway 6am Friday September 28 to 6pm Tuesday October 2due to the high traffic volumes expected for the long weekend. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required during this period.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

The time and places for the traffic alterations are below:

MONDAY September 24:

Glenugie Dinjerra Rest Area - 6pm-3am - Pavement Repair - 1 lane alternate traffic

Glenugie, Old Pacific Highway Intersection - 7am-6pm - Line Markings - Intermittent stoppages both directions for less than five minutes

Grafton, Spring Street 6pm-6am - Removal of Powerlines/Surveillance - Intermittent stoppages both directions for less than five minutes.

Harwood, North of Harwood Bridge 6pm-6am - Line markings - 1 lane alternate traffic

Mororo, Mororo Road - 7am-6pm - Heavy Vehicle Crossing - Intermittent stoppages both directions for less than a minute

Tabbimobile, Glencoe Road - 6pm-6am - Glencoe Road Closure - 1 lane alternate traffic

Tabbimobile, Cypress Road - 6am-6pm - Tree Clearing - intermittent stoppages both directions for less than three minutes.

TUESDAY September 25:

Glenugie (Bom Bom) - 6pm-3am - Night roadworks

Glenugie, Old Pacific Highway Intersection - 7am-6pm - Change in Road Alignment - Intermittent stoppages both directions for less than five minutes

Grafton, Spring Street 6pm-6am - Removal of Powerlines/Surveillance - Intermittent stoppages both directions for less than five minutes.

Harwood Bridge - 6pm-7pm - Bridge Maintenance - Full Stop Both Directions for ten minutes

Harwood, North of Harwood Bridge 6pm-6am - Line markings - 1 lane alternate traffic

Mororo, Mororo Road - 7am-6pm - Heavy Vehicle Crossing - Intermittent stoppages both directions for less than a minute

Tabbimobile, Glencoe Road - 6pm-6am - Glencoe Road Closure - 1 lane alternate traffic

Tabbimobile, Cypress Road - 6am-6pm - Tree Clearing - intermittent stoppages both directions for less than three minutes.

WEDNESDAY September 26:

Glenugie, Old Pacific Highway Intersection - 7am-6pm - Safety Barrier Relocation - 1 lane alternate traffic

Grafton, Spring Street 6pm-6am - Removal of Powerlines/Surveillance - Intermittent stoppages both directions for less than five minutes.

Ulmarra, Finlaysons Wednesday 6pm-3am - Pavement Repair - 1 lane alternate traffic

Harwood, North of Harwood Bridge 6pm-6am - Change in Road Alignment - 1 lane alternate traffic

Mororo Bridge 6pm-6am - Pavement Repairs - 1 lane alternate traffic

Devils Pulpit, Between Thomsons Road and Glencoe Road - 6pm-6am - Pavement repair - - 1 lane alternate traffic

THURSDAY September 27

Glenugie, Old Pacific Highway Intersection - 7am-6pm - Safety Barrier Relocation - 1 lane alternate traffic

Grafton, Valley Street - 9.30am-2.30am - Drainage - 1 lane alternate traffic

Grafton, Tyson Street - 6pm-3am - Pavement Repair - 1 lane alternate traffic

Mororo Bridge -6pm-6am - Pavement Repairs - 1 lane alternate traffic