Determined Ellis notches maiden grade century

VICTORY: Jacob Ellis at the crease for Westlawn against his former club GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park in round 4 of the 2017/18 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League competition. Bill North

CRICKET: South Grafton teenager Jacob Ellis is the consummate professional when it comes to his approach to the crease.

The Westlawn all-rounder has impressed out of sight since rejoining his long-time junior club this season and all the extra work he has put in behind the scenes came to the fore at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ellis, 16, was patient but ruthless at the crease as he made sure to punish any wayward delivery on his way to notching a maiden grade cricket century, and the first century of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season.

Ellis's 119-run innings helped Westlawn to surpass GDSC Easts total of 145 early in the afternoon, securing first innings victory, before they pushed on to come within a whisker of outright victory late in the day.

Stand-in Westlawn captain Brad Inmon said it was one of the finest knocks he had ever witnessed.

"It was bloody beautiful to sit back and watch," Inmon said. "It was a chanceless knock and a deserved century. He really grabbed the bull by both horns.

"Confidence is definitely something Jacob doesn't lack but it was the maturity he showed at the crease that impressed the most. He set up the win and then gave us every chance of an outright. He just seems to be enjoying his cricket more this season and it is showing in his results."

Ellis resumed at the crease along with Rohan Hackett (35) and the pair were quick to show their intent racking up almost 100 runs in the first hour of play.

When Hackett had his castle disturbed by spinner Hugh Cameron, and Luke McLachlan followed in the same vein shortly after, it was left to Inmon (43*) to continue upping the run rate alongside the teenager.

"We had about an hour before tea and I knew we had a chance to up the run rate and then have a nice late afternoon at them," Inmon said. "We picked up a 102-run lead, which was enough to have a bit of a go at them with a couple of hours left."

Westlawn's quest for an outright could not have started better as seamer Nathan Blanch (4 for 31 off 14) broke through the defence of Jim Watters with the first ball of the innings.

"It was a peach of a ball, middle stump went back, just a classic loosener from Pidge," Inmon said. "I thought here we go, we're on for something here, but we just didn't have the time."

An unbeaten 77 from wicket keeper Brad Knight was enough to stave off the Westlawn attack as GDSC Easts finished the day at 7-136 avoiding an outright.

The win could not have come at a more crucial time for Westlawn, who lost captain Jason Rainbow indefinitely after he went under the surgical knife on Friday for an elbow injury.

Rainbow will be out for at least the next two months, while he has a follow up with the surgeon in January.

While he was not at the game to watch Ellis bring up the century, the news was definitely welcomed by the Westlawn leader.

"It was one of the best things I had heard in ages," Rainbow said. "He has got the right attitude and I always knew a knock like this wasn't very far away for him. I am very proud."

WESTLAWN V GDSC EASTS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Westlawn

GDSC Easts 1st Innings 145

Westlawn 1st Innings

SM Wilson lbw b Shaw 6

B Shipman c Cameron b Cropp 5

JP Rainbow c Spencer b Shaw 0

J Ellis c Cameron b Shaw 119

R Hackett b Cameron 35

L McLachlan b S Connor 9

BJ Inmon not out 43

M Fletcher not out 9

Extras (b 7, lb 9, w 3, nb 2) 21

SIX wickets (dec) for 247

Overs: 65

FoW: 1-10(SM Wilson) 2-10(JP Rainbow) 3-20(B Shipman) 4-160(R Hackett) 5-169(L McLachlan) 6-215(J Ellis)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 20-5-48-3, S Connor 17-3-59-1, T Cropp 4-0-11-1, JJ Watters 12-3-52-0(2nb), M Cooper 3-1-9-0(1w), G Connor 4-0-14-0(1w), M Thiering 2-0-13-0, H Cameron 3-0-25-1

GDSC Easts 2nd Innings

M Spencer c Fletcher b Blanch 1

JJ Watters b Blanch 0

S Connor c Blanch b Page 16

T Gerrard c Fletcher b Blanch 15

B Knight not out 77

H Cameron b Blanch 0

M Thiering lbw b Cahill 2

G Connor c Shipman b McLachlan 14

M Cooper not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 7, w 1, nb 3) 11

SEVEN wickets for 136

Overs: 38

FoW: 1-0(JJ Watters) 2-2(M Thiering) 3-7(M Spencer) 4-27(S Connor) 5-61(T Gerrard) 6-61(H Cameron) 7-132(G Connor)

Bowling: N Blanch 14-5-31-4(1nb), Z Page 10-3-37-1, J Ellis 3-0-11-0, AP Cahill 5-1-17-1(1nb), PJ Vidler 3-0-23-0, L McLachlan 3-0-10-1(1nb, 1w)