Determined opener lifts Brothers to maiden shield

DETERMINED: Brothers opener Beau Sevil cuts a ball to backward point on his way to a half-century during the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final. RIGHT: Brothers with the Shield.

DETERMINED: Brothers opener Beau Sevil cuts a ball to backward point on his way to a half-century during the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final. RIGHT: Brothers with the Shield. Matthew Elkerton

NIGHT CRICKET: A determined half-century from Brothers McKimm's Real Estate opener Beau Sevil has delivered the missing piece of the club's silverware crusade.

For the first time in the club's history, Brothers raised the Neil and Coral Frame Shield after a resolute 28-run win over Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control.

While at times it wasn't pretty, Sevil managed to get the better of a tricky deck at McKittrick Park to hit eight boundaries in his 47-ball half-century at the top of the order.

Sevil and opening partner Jarrod Lynch (7) got the side off to a strong start with a 31-run opening stand, before he linked up with Jamie Firth (18) in a 43-run third-wicket stand.

Brothers took out the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket Shield after defeating Tucabia-Copmanhurst in the final. Contributed

"It was a great knock in the end from Beauy,” Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert said. "He got dropped once or twice but that is Twenty-20 cricket.

"It's hard to hit a big score in this format without giving a chance or two. You need to take risks and that's what Beau did. He did get lucky but he also hit the ball pretty cleanly.

"It was definitely good to watch from the sidelines.”

While Tyson Blackadder (1 for 9 off 2) and Matt Pigg (0 for 20 off 4) managed to slow the run rate in the middle overs, some late hitting from Mick Summers (22) pushed Brothers to a competitive 6-130 off their 20 overs.

"I actually thought it was a really good total, there was plenty in that wicket still after the overcast day,” Kroehnert said. "At McKittrick, where it is hard to find the fence, that was more like a 150-160 on any other surface.”

It would prove too much for the Tucabia line-up who crumbled through the middle overs after getting away to a good start.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Opener Tim Bultitude (24) and Jaye Yardy (24) used the pace of Brothers' opening seamers to work over the field in a 46-run second wicket stand.

But it would be the odd couple of veteran spinner Troy McLaren (2 for 19 off 4) and young tearaway Dylan Lucas (2 for 6 off 4) that would turn the match on its head.

"It felt like it was all Tucabia until those blokes came on to bowl,” Kroehnert said. "I was going to hold Dylan back to bowl out at the end, but once they got away from us a bit I couldn't hold off any more.

"Zinga was up one end frustrating their batsmen, and Dylan just kept putting the ball on the perfect spot. He bowled with a lot of maturity.

"With the young blokes, you can forgive them for getting caught up in the grand final feeling. But he was fired up and very clear headed.”

Yardy was run out by a sharp piece of fielding from Billy Weatherstone in the deep before Bultitude was stumped by Kallen Lawrence two overs later.

Tucabia would go on to lose 6-15 in an major middle-order collapse to be bowled out for 102 in the final over.

It was an outpour of emotion for the Brothers side, with relief washing over its young leader.

"It has been so long trying to win it,” Kroehnert said. "We have been fairly competitive over the past three or four years but we have never won that competition,” he said.

"It was just rewarding to get that win.”

TUCABIA COPMANHURST V BROTHERS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings

J Lynch c Pardoe b Blackadder 7

BL Sevil c Pardoe b Chard 54

J Kroehnert c Chard b Blanch 1

J Firth b Chard 18

MJ Summers run out (DW Woods) 22

JS Weatherstone c Blackadder b Pardoe 5

BL Jurd not out 0

BJ Weatherstone not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 5, w 15, nb 0) 22

SIX wickets for 130

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-31(J Lynch) 2-53(J Kroehnert) 3-96(J Firth) 4-97(BL Sevil) 5-124(JS Weatherstone) 6-129(MJ Summers)

Bowling: BR Pardoe 4-0-31-1(6w), B Chard 4-0-21-2(8w), TJ Blackadder 2-0-9-1, MC Pigg 4-1-20-0, BR Blanch 4-0-28-1(1w), LC Pigg 2-0-14-0

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

T Bultitude st Lawrence b McLaren 24

MJ Dougherty c & b BJ Weatherstone 5

J Yardy run out (JS Weatherstone) 24

MC Pigg b Lucas 5

BR Pardoe c Kippax b McLaren 0

TJ Blackadder b Firth 8

DJ Cootes lbw b Lucas 5

B Chard c Lawrence b JS Weatherstone 9

BR Blanch c Lawrence b Firth 0

B Ryan not out 6

DW Woods b JS Weatherstone 4

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 11, nb 0) 12

TEN wickets for 102

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-7(MJ Dougherty) 2-53(J Yardy) 3-62(T Bultitude) 4-63(MC Pigg) 5-64(BR Pardoe) 6-77(DJ Cootes) 7-77(TJ Blackadder) 8-77(BR Blanch) 9-98(B Chard) 10-102(DW Woods)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 4-0-27-2, BJ Weatherstone 4-0-29-1(9w), T McLaren 4-0-19-2(1w), J Kroehnert 1-0-9-0, DJ Lucas 4-1-6-2(1w), J Firth 3-1-11-2

BROTHERS won first innings by 28 runs. Beau Sevil was named Player of the Final.