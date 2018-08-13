Determined Stowe keeps win streak alive

TKO: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe (front) with Troy Harding (left) and trainers Dean Cribb and Norm Harvey after his win.

TKO: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe (front) with Troy Harding (left) and trainers Dean Cribb and Norm Harvey after his win. Facebook

BOXING: Grafton professional Adam Stowe has continued his unbeaten run in the ring this year with a second round TKO victory over Jayson Mac Gura during the BoxingMania 3 fight night on Saturday.

Stowe utilised his speed advantage over his Filipino rival, constantly changing angles and levels to keep Mac Gura on his toes.

But it was his ability to go to the body and wear down his opponent that saw the referee bring an early stop to the bout at Seagulls Club.

The win takes Stowe's record to 3-1 as a professional fighter and continues his love affair with Kingscliff Boxing Stable's BoxingMania, winning his fight on each of the three cards.

Stowe was well supported with Yamba pro Troy Harding, legendary Yamba trainer Norm Harvey and Grafton Amateur Boxing Club trainer Dean Cribb in his corner.

The light heavyweight fighter thanked all of his supporters, including his wife, Ellynie, who has watched all his fights.

"I'm stoked on another victory, the hard work has paid off,” Stowe said.

Grafton amateur Jesse van Boogaard also stretched his unbeaten streak to seven fights on the undercard of the bout.