DEVASTATED: Couple's yacht beached, destroyed in Coffs

A COUPLE has been left devastated after their yacht, which had beached itself yesterday, was destroyed by the incoming tide overnight.

Just after 1pm yesterday the small yacht which had broken free from its moorings was found beached at Jetty Beach, and had rolled over on the low tide.

Water Police attended the scene until the owners arrived, and brought out an anchor as belongings began spilling onto the beach.

The owners of the yacht, a Queensland couple, are today working with NSW Maritime to arrange removal of the wreckage.

They had only owned the 11m wooden vessel for a few months, and said they had hoped to eventually sail back to Qld.

They had decided to spend the night at Coffs Harbour and left the yacht to pick up a motor vehicle and arrange a trailer when the news came in that it had beached.

The yacht fell apart as the waves pounded the hull, and the couple tried to salvage what they could.

It is understood that the vessel was not insured.

It's also understood the motor is underwater nearby, and Coffs Harbour City Council will begin a clean up today.