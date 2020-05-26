PEOPLE around the world have mourned the loss of Cian English, whose family migrated to Queensland from Ireland in recent years.

Mr English's mother, Siobhan, and father, Vincent, were yesterday devastated by the loss of their son, who attended Brisbane's Anglican Church Grammar School.

In a statement, Mr English's family asked for privacy.

Cian English fell from a balcony on the Gold Coast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Our family is devastated by this tragedy and respectfully ask for privacy as the police investigation into the circumstances continues," the family said.

Mr English and his family moved to Australia about five years ago from Carlow in the Republic of Ireland, about 85km southwest of Dublin.

The family is understood to have deep roots in the town of about 25,000 people.

Carlow's Gaelic football and hurling clubs both paid their respects to the 19-year-old yesterday.

"The club's executive committee on behalf of its members and supporters extend condolences to the English and Webster families on the tragic death of Cian," O'Hanrahan's Gaelic Football Club said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with both families. May he rest in peace."

Carlow Town Hurling Club also spoke of Mr English's "gentle soul".

"The committee, members and supporters of Carlow Town Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend it's sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the English and Webster families on the tragic passing of their beloved Cian," the club said in a statement.

"May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Funeral arrangements are still being made for the 19-year-old, The Courier-Mail understands.

Three men have been charged with murder over the death.

Originally published as 'Devastated': Tributes flow for teen after alleged murder