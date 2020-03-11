Devastating cancer diagnosis for young first time dad

DEVASTATING: Michael Carr and Shannon Lee are expecting their first child in March.

DEVASTATING: Michael Carr and Shannon Lee are expecting their first child in March.

JUST weeks away from becoming a first-time dad, a young diesel fitter has received a devastating diagnosis.

Moranbah's Michael Carr has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a stage four brain tumour.

"It was gut wrenching," Mr Carr said.

"It happened very quick. Our lives were turned inside out and upside down overnight."

The 27-year-old has stopped working to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment in Mackay with the support of his partner Shannon Lee.

Although, Mr Carr said his main concern was "learning how to do normal things again" as he prepares for the arrival of their first baby later this month.

"Definitely looking forward to that, he's our first child," he said.

"I'm a bit nervous because I'm not at 100 per cent capacity."

Michael Carr and Shannon Lee.

Despite having their world turned upside down, Mr Carr said the couple felt "blessed and so loved" to be surrounded by friends, family and the Central Queensland community.

"We are so highly appreciative to everyone who has been a support to us so far and to come," he said.

"We couldn't have asked for better people to be in our lives."

His best mate Sam Kenny said it was "absolutely terrifying" when he found out the news.

Mr Kenny, who first met Mr Carr while playing high school football, said the diagnosis had been a huge shock and necessitated a major lifestyle change.

With his son due to be born in just a few weeks and with no income, his friends are planning a charity golf day to raise money to support Mr Carr and his family through the trying time.

Moranbah mates Sam Kenny and Michael Carr.

"Michael loves to play golf, it's something we do regularly together," Mr Kenny said.

"The money will be going to him and his family to support his family and his treatment expenses as they are commuting from Moranbah to Mackay.

"It will also assist with all other general living expenses while both of them are unable to work."

Mr Kenny said the golf day would be open to players of all ages and abilities who wanted to make a difference.

"This invitation would extend out to everyone, mates with him or people who just want to help out and have a bit fun," he said.

The charity game will be held from 10am on Saturday, March 28 at the Moranbah Golf Club.

It will cost $50 per person to enter with plenty of cash and prizes up for grabs.

The game will either be a two or four-ball Ambrose, depending on player numbers.

Mr Kenny said any money raised would make a huge difference to Mr Carr and his family.

"As Moranbah is a small town this has really had a huge effect on the community," he said.

"We are all feeling helpless at the moment wishing there was more we could do but helping financially will take away one of the burdens of going through something like this."