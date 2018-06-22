Tweed Hospital feud heats up in parliament

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro likened an Opposition push for a new Tweed Hospital to be built on a site owned by donors as a "return to the bad old days of Labor" during question time in state parliament yesterday.

NSW Labor leader Luke Foley announced in budget-reply documents that his party, if elected, would build the much-needed hospital at Kings Forest.

The development, about 12km northwest of the LNP Government's proposed Cudgen site, is owned by Leda Holdings Pty Ltd, which Mr Barilaro told Parliament had donated $66,000 to NSW Labor.

The Tweed area where the hospital is slated to be built.

Opposition health spokesman Walt Secord said the Leda Group had donated to both sides of politics before 2010. Labor banned developer donations in 2010.

During a raucous question time yesterday, Mr Barilaro said Labor was "interfering with the process".

"He (Mr Foley) made a captain's call today to bypass Health Infrastructure's independent process in relation to identifying the right site for the people of Tweed, the right site not just for today, but for the future," he said in parliament.

"Let me just make it clear that the Kings Forest site is owned by property developers Leda Holdings, a company owned by Mr Bob Ell.

A proposed site of the new Tweed Hospital

"What we heard this morning from the leader, who intends to go and shake hands with the developer, is to remind us of the bad old days of Labor.

"I question that Leda Holdings has donated at least $66,000 to the NSW Labor Party, Leda Holdings has donated at least $12,000 to the Queensland Labor Party," he said.

"Mr Ell, of course the director of Leda Holdings, also has interests in Northstar Investment Pty Ltd and wait for it, has donated $110,000 to the NSW Labor Party."

Mr Foley told Mr Barilaro "you don't want to start this mate", as the NSW Parliament erupted.

Tweed area where the proposed hospital will be built.

"The Deputy Premier, while he's at it, should outline all of the donations received by the Coalition," Mr Foley said.

The NSW Labor Opposition's announcement of support for the Kings Forest site exclusively came just days after Health Infrastructure senior project director Peter Lawless confirmed three additional sites would be investigated at Chinderah, Casuarina and Kings Forest.

Mr Foley is scheduled visit Kings Forest at 10am today to publicly announce Labor's plans for the hospital, if elected.

Leda Holdings Pty Ltd supplied the Bulletin with a one-line statement, saying: "Historically, Leda has donated to the Liberal, Labor and National Party."