1100 JOBS: Employment boom if $60M tourism hub approved

PROPONENTS of a $60 million integrated tourism development envisaged for Palmview say 1143 jobs, including 380 construction jobs and 763 ongoing operational positions, will be created if it gets the go-ahead.

Project Urban is coordinating the development application to Sunshine Coast Council on behalf of a syndicate of local businessmen including developer, entrepreneur and former Regional Development Australia Sunshine Coast chair Tony Riddle.

Managing director at Project Urban, Andrew Stevens, is the project's spokesman.

"The basis of the project is there's a huge gap in the tourism market for this emerging food tourism," Mr Stevens said.

"It's a new and emerging market - tourists, in particular international tourists, are wanting a local experience.

"And the local experience isn't just around the local environment, but it's about the local produce and products.

"Given the natural attributes and the agricultural uniqueness of our region, it's an amazing marketing opportunity for the Coast."

He said the proponents did not want to generate "huge publicity", but agreed they were each businessmen who were "passionate about the Sunshine Coast".

The proposed Hanseath Tourism Precinct includes a brewery, "eco-luxe" cabins, a transit centre and areas showcasing locally grown and made food products.

It would also include a mix of indoor and outdoor recreation and leisure activities, low impact short-term accommodation, cultural tourism attractions and food-based tourism facilities, Mr Stevens said.

He said the expected total economic output from the project was estimated at $94.5million once it had been running for five years.

Mr Stevens declined to explain how long the project had been in the making.

He confirmed discussion with potential business partners to run the various elements of the precinct were under way but said he could not comment further.

Asked whether stakeholders had been consulted he said there had been "extensive consultation and it's been incredibly supportive".

"There will be a formal consultation process as part of the development application - as part of first stage of the development," Mr Stevens said.

The project is expected to cost $60 million, with the first stage taking up to two years to build and costing between $15 million and $20 million.