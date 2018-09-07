Developer's park offer is missing from Kingscliff plan

Gales Holdings director Dr Stephen Segal during an open day in Kingscliff in 2017.

Gales Holdings director Dr Stephen Segal during an open day in Kingscliff in 2017. Aisling Brennan

A KINGSCLIFF DEVELOPER has put forward his vision for the seaside town, as Tweed Shire Council consults with the community over its draft locality plan.

The draft Kingscliff Locality Plan (KLP) will set the framework for the next 30-years of development and planning in the area.

Council is currently holding round table discussions to hear from the community about what they would like to see happen in Kingscliff.

But Gales Holdings director Dr Stephen Segal said he was worried the community wasn't being given the opportunity to consider his proposal to create approximately 6ha of urban parkland on his land, south of Noble Lakeside Park.

Dr Segal invited the community last year to visit the site and show them his vision for Kingscliff.

"(Council aren't) even mentioning my proposal, while they might talk about creating open space and habitat protection nobody would know about this plan," Mr Segal said.

"The council wants it all as conservation habitat but I think it should be assessed and considered.

"That's the defect in the locality plan, they're not actually asking people what they think of all the options.

"It would be an incredible asset for the Kingscliff area for the people to enjoy."

Gales Holdings director Dr Stephen Segal speaks to concerned residents during an open day in Kingscliff last year. Aisling Brennan

However council's senior urban planner John Lynch said the area nominated by Gales as parkland had been earmarked as a potential site for vegetation planting areas to offset clearing that would occur in other parts of Gales Holdings sites.

"The requirement to offset existing habitat that will be cleared elsewhere on the site is a statutory requirement under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 and Council has resolved that this offsetting should occur in the west Kingscliff area," Mr Lynch said.

"At this point Gales has not indicated how it intends to address these requirements. Once this issue is addressed council will be in a better position to consider the location of any proposed parklands."

Mr Lynch said another reason for council to withhold the information about Gales' plans is because they were notified too late in the process of creating the draft KLP to add it.

"Council had already endorsed and resolved to exhibit the draft Kingscliff Locality Plan and Development Control Plan in its current format prior to Gales Holdings' suggestion to nominate these sites as parkland," he said.

"The consultation process does however enable Gales Holdings as well as the broader community the opportunity to present ideas as submissions for consideration.

"The opportunity to consider this additional parkland will be dependent on a number of contributing considerations.

"While there is currently a surplus of casual open space within the Kingscliff locality predominantly focussed around coastal foreshore areas, there is opportunity for future parklands including a new district-level park, to be better distributed throughout the area and to provide more diverse recreational experiences."

For more information about the Kingscliff Locality Plan, or to book into an information session, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/kingsclifflocalityplan