Development proposed could bring more specialists

PATIENTS in the Clarence Valley might not have to travel for specialists any more if a new development proposal to bring a medical centre to Grafton is approved.

A development application by Planit Consulting Pty Ltd, which proposed a new health services facility on Queen St, is on display at Clarence Valley Council.

The DA states patients in the Clarence Valley are often forced to travel to Lismore or Coffs Harbour to receive specialist services.

The application says the development would fill this critical need for local specialist services. It would benefit the community by reducing travel times and cutting down waiting times for specialists.

It would also create more job opportunities for those in the medical field living in or wishing to come to the Clarence Valley region, according to Planit Consulting.

The health centre is planned in close proximity to the new private hospital planned for the corner of Queen and Arthur Sts and the existing Grafton Base Hospital.

The proposed medical centre design shows five consulting rooms, pathology room, treatment room, meeting room, office and reception area and pharmacy to service the centre.

To deal with an increase of traffic in the emerging health precinct, the development has been designed with car parking at the rear.

The site is currently vacant, surrounded by community services, housing and is used informally as a car parking area by hospital staff.