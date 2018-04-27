DEVELOPMENT: Who is building in the Valley?

Mock up of the new screen at the Clarence River Jockey Club

Upgrading works at Grafton Central Motel

YOU COULD see a few changes at the Grafton Central Motel on Fitzroy St, Grafton soon with owners putting in a development application to remodel the existing canopy on the entry road. The exiting structure frame will remain, but the metal roofing will be replaced with a new Colourbond roof.

They also plan to demolish the existing pool room. The holes will be filled with bricks and some of the materials from the pool room will be recycled.

Demolition of structures

THE Clarence Valley Catholic Parish has put forward plans to demolish all the structures on number 1 Clarence St. This will include a shed and a dwelling.

They have also put forward a DA to demolish number 2 Victoria St, Grafton. This is the property next to 1 Clarence St.

Mobile phone base station

AN APPLICATION has been put forward by Axicom Pty Ltd for a mobile base station on Ocean Rd, Booms Head.

The location of the phone station will be near the existing fire station on Ocean Rd.

The application seeks planning consent for:

The installation of a new 40m monpole

The installation of a Telstra headframe onto the proposed monopole, bringing the total height to 41.2m.

The installation of six Telstra panel antennas onto the proposed headfame.

the installation of an NBN headframe onto the proposed monopole at a height of 35m.

the installation of four NBN panel antennas onto the NBN headframe.

The installation of two NBN parabolic antennas, 1.8m in diameter, onto the proposed monopole.

The installation of four NBN remote radio units onto the proposed monopole

The installation of an Optus headframe onto the monopole at 30m.

The installation of three Optus panel antennas onto the Optus headframe.

The installation of one Optus parabolic antenna, 1.8m in diameter, onto the proposed monopole.

The installation of nine remote radio nits onto the proposed monopole

The establishment of a 10m by 8.7m compound area at the base of the proposed facility surrounded by a Telstra compound security fence.

The installation of three equipment shelters (Telstra, Optus and NBN) in the compound area.

The installation of ancillary equipment including feeder cables, the aforementioned emote radio units, GPS antenna and cable trays.

This proposal is part of the Federal Government's Blackspot Program.

Clarence River Jockey Club development

THE JULY Carnival could get a whole lot more exciting with the Clarence River Jockey Club's application for a fixed video screen.

At a cost of $218,000, the jockey club are putting in a new screen near the home straight.

They have also put in an application for a flood mound at the jockey club, which will be located near the corner of Turf and Powell St.