Teen to face court over ‘serious crime spree’

A DEVONPORT teenager will face court over a "serious crime spree" which involved more than 30 offences.

The 17-year-old was arrested by detectives on Monday in relation to a spate of burglaries in the Devonport area in the past month.

Tasmania Police allege the youth was responsible for 11 car burglaries, two attempted motor vehicle thefts, two house burglaries, 13 thefts, six instances of destruction of property and fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

"This appears to be an instance of youth initially committing a crime of opportunity, which developed into a serious crime spree," Detective Sergeant Matt Rolls from the Devonport Criminal Investigation branch said.

Tasmanians are reminded to lock their cars and store valuable items out of sight of would-be thieves.

If anyone sees someone acting suspiciously around a motor vehicle, particularly during the night, they should contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au