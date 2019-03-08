EXCLUSIVE: Superstar DJ ahead of G-Fest show

DJ Tigerlily aka Dara Hayes is a regular on the national festival circuit playing major cities here and around the world. One of our most in demand Electronic Dance Music (EDM) artists, she has been hailed Australia's favourite DJ three years running.

This weekend she's heading to Grafton to kick-start the city's first EDM festival, the all-ages G-Fest, her star factor setting the bar high for the first of what organisers Jempire Events hopes will become a fixture on the Clarence Valley calendar.

Aside from her DJing prowess and songwriting ability, DJ Tigerlily is a passionate advocate of youth issues and animal rights activists. She has amassed thousands of young followers and her influence transcends the stages on which she performs.

We recently spoke to an "excited" Dara Hayes ahead of her first DJ Tigerlily performance here in Grafton about, how she keeps herself grounded in such a hi-octane industry and why she feels it's important to use her public profile to address social issues.

Where does your passion for activism and ambassadorial roles come from:

"I think that's thanks to the way my parents brought me up. They've always been really considerate about other people and their health, the environment and education and equality and stuff like that. I grew up with an undertone of knowing inherently what's right and wrong and feeling strong enough to speak out about things I believed in but I think it's only been the past four years where things have changed and I've become much more passionate about a range of different of issues.

"It started when I was DJing and was becoming quite sick, physically and mentally, touring way too hard. It broke me down pretty crazily and was the first point where I realised that your health was the most important thing. Instagram followers, popularity and money doesn't matter. I then went to work with some really awesome organisations like Lifeline, RU OK Day, PETA the animal rights organisation and kind of found myself on this crazy path and journey. I'm now super passionate about those issues and the environment. It's been really cool and feel really blessed to be able to have these experiences."

On social media:

"There are so many negative things about it and the internet age but there are so many amazing things as well. I can sit down with my phone and put up a video and in the next half an hour it's reached 30,000-40,000 people. I can also help people on their own journeys of self discovery or mental health consolidation or a health journey through my phone and computer. That's the really exciting thing about this time we are in. There's so much positivity and so much positive information sharing on these platforms. It's far more effective than someone older on the TV who has no real connection or respect from the younger generation who are eventually going to be our future leaders.

"I have a second account on Instagram because I realised I needed space to talk about youth issues all the time without taking away from my music and the DJing side of things. It's already done so well and I reckon I wake up to 30 messages day to young people saying this is awesome, thank you, can you tell me about this or where I can go to find out more about this? It's like a really engaged awesome little community that I've started to build. It's exciting and I definitely feel I'm doing the right thing. I feel very motivated when young people respond to things like that."

Tigerlily will play G-Fest on March 9 at the Grafton racecourse.

On pill testing:

"It's a really difficult one and there is no right or wrong answer but I'm pro pill testing primarily because they've had a huge amount of success with it in Northern Europe. I know Australia's attitudes towards partying and drug consumption is incredibly different in comparison to their attitude, however on the basis of how much success they have had there, I think it would be a really good thing to try here. The worse thing Australia and the government could do is to continue having the really conservative attitudes we have on a lot issues. Ban live music, ban festivals, that's only going to do more and more harm. As we really saw with the the nightclub lockout laws, the government came down on the wrong body. Coming down on the nightclubs and all the pubs and clubs was the completely wrong attitude to have. It definitely hasn't fixed the problem, it just moved the problem to the suburbs. I'm really hoping that from that situation and think slightly out of the box and more pro-actively. It's really difficult when the people making those calls are in their 50s and 60s and have a very conservative attitude. I'm not one to tell someone you can or cannot take drugs recreationally if that's what they want to do. Obviously personally I would advise against it, but yes, I think giving pill testing a go would be the best approach and as well as changing our approach to education and attitudes towards recreational drug use. Making kids feel less scared to go to authorities if something goes wrong or they start to feel sick. The paramedics aren't going to take you to the police, they just want to help you.

On touring regional centres:

"I think I've figured out a pretty nice balance with regards to my touring schedule. I'm doing places like Wagga, Mackay, Tamworth in between all the capital cities (Tigerlily most recently performed at Ultra festival in Sydney and Melbourne). I do get a chance to go out to the regional towns and it's actually really nice. I think the crowds there are super pumped and super energetic because they don't necessarily get as many acts touring there. Also the attitude out there is about having fun. Everyone is there to have a good time. It's not necessarily about being cool or being seen like it might be in the cities. I genuinely really enjoy it."

Did your DJing start in your bedroom like a lot of other EDM artists:

"I've played music my whole life. I played piano and was in all kinds of different bands and orchestras at school from a young age but I actually did begin in my bedroom as well. I borrowed some decks and just started mixing and very soon I decided to enter a competition called Your Shot, which was held in Sydney Melbourne and Brisbane. It gives young people the opportunity to learn how to DJ over an intensive six-week period. We had three-hour lessons every week, taught mixing, song selection, all of that. It was really cool and I ended up doing quite well in that coming second overall. That was back in 2011 and it gave me a head start into the industry. My prize was a residency at Soho, a Sydney nightclub that's closed down now, thank you state government. It was awesome at the time and my first real nightclub experience as a DJ. I've now been working coming up to eight years now.

Where did you find time to also get a university degree:

"I don't how I did that. I was a very intense five years but it (Bachelor in Communications) has helped with thinking outside the square with PR activation. I have been managing myself for the past three years and I've been really enjoying it. It's taught me diligence and time management, which is great because it's busy work with loads of travel and really bad hours. It has helped me make my way up the ranks and definitely provided me with some really great life skills.

What do you have planned for the rest of the year:

"I have a really awesome year planned. My ultimate goal in life is to just try and have a really nice work-life balance. This year I've got some really great tours planned. I'm going to Europe maybe three or four times, Asia three or four times and heading to America to play some cool key festivals over there. And I'm part of Ultra in Melbourne and Sydney. It's great to see a dance music festival on that scale coming back to Australia. I've also got a great holiday planned four-wheel driving in The Kimberleys. I've also entered into an exciting new phase with my record label which will hopefully mean there will be a lot of new music coming from me. I've been writing quite a bit over the past six months finalising songs and finding the right vocalists so hopefully I'll be releasing some new tracks later this year."

If the DJ thing ever comes to an end would you ever consider going into politics:

"A few people have asked whether I'm interested in going in that direction but I feel like there are way too many scantily clad photos of myself on the internet to do that ha ha. I can be a new wave of politician maybe but I think my approach to all this activism I'm slowly moving into is probably going to be more effective if I don't go into politics. I think the way traditional organisations and social influencers are able to work together these days is pretty powerful. Pushing the government to make changes. I'd like to think I could so something along those lines without having to actually go into politics. I don't particularly want to be doing a 9-5 job and wearing a suit. I like hanging out on my farm with all my rescue animals too much and being able to upload great new videos to You Tube."