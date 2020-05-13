DEX FILES: $20.5 million flood mitigation close to approval

Picnic table surrounded by water in flooded Grafton park, flood caused by heavy rain. New South Wales (NSW) / Weather / Floods

BIRTHS

LLOYD (nee Blanch) – To Faye and Kerry, a daughter, Fiona Jane, a sister for Wendy, 13/5/70. Both well.

ENGAGEMENTS

KNIGHT-POWER – Mr and Mrs R Power of Cambridge St. South Grafton, happily announce the engagement of their eldest daughter, Christine, to Keith, eldest son of Mrs G Knight and the late D Knight, of Barker St. Casino.

MONEY FOR MITIGATION

CANBERRA, Wednesday – Consideration by the Commonwealth of a request to contribute to a $20.5 million flood mitigation program for NSW coastal rivers was near finality.

Mr Ian Robinson said this tonight: “I believe the matter is near finality and I will confer with flood mitigation local authorities at Grafton next Saturday”.

Mr Robinson had asked the Minister for National Development, Mr Swartz, in the House of Representatives that the matter be finalised as a matter of urgency.

He asked if negotiations between the Commonwealth and the NSW State Government for provision of $8.5 million by the Commonwealth towards the project had been sufficiently finalised to enable legislative action, despite long delays in obtaining information.

EDITORIAL- FLOOD MITIGATION AND GOVERNMENT DELAYS

PEOPLE with an appreciation of what distance means and an awareness of how easy it is for decisions to be delayed when everything has to be channelled through one policy making centre realise that the only workable system of government in Australia is the federal system. This involves state governments undertaking some tasks and the Federal Government looking after those which are the concern of us all, irrespective of where we live.

TOURIST AUTHORITY OFFERS CONGRATULATIONS

A REQUEST from a metropolitan newspaper for advertising in its holiday section was received without action by the Big River Tourist Authority last night.

The comment was made that as far as possible the authority’s money should be spent within its own areas.

The chairman, Mr, Ms R Fanning, pointed to the Yamba Fishing Festival at present under way, as an example of local promotion.

ANOTHER BIG DAY AT FISHING FESTIVAL

YAMBA, Wednesday – The Yamba Family Fishing Festival continues to be a popular holiday attraction.

In fine weather, there were 313 entries today, compared with 287 on the same day last year.

Among the fish caught was an unusual one – known as a star gazer.

Constable Miles called attention to a boating accident that occurred at Port Stephens …