DEX FILES: $4.27M unlocks Clarence from ‘archaic situation’

BACKWARD GLANCES - From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today...
COMMONWEALTH'S $9M GRANT FOR FLOOD MITIGATION
A TOTAL of $22 million will be spent over the next six years on flood mitigation on 11 rivers.
The Clarence works programme amounts to $4.27 million, while the Bellinger, included for the first time, will have a programme of $810,000.
The announcement was very gratifying and is of great importatnce to the Clarence Valley, Mr. Ian Robison, M.H.R. for Cowper, said.
"This will enable the Clarence River County Council to carry out a huge works programme, which will set the seal on effective flood mitigation, and create the basis for a system of water control for the entire Clarence Valley and catchment area," Mr Robinson said.
Mr Robinson said the important work of an engineering and feasibility study of the proposed Jackadgery Dam and major Clarence water resource development, including inland diversions, could now be undertaken.
"Such matters as river flow control and levee bank heights creating safe flood levels, draining capacity, run-off time and the like are now definable to the extent that an effective study of the proposed dam projects can be made with conclusive precision," he said.
Mr Robinson said that this was quite a revolutionary situation compared to the days when his predecessor the late Sir Earle Page was increasingly advocating for the Gorge Scheme.
"It will convert the Clarence Valley from an archaic situation to one of progress and security as far as both rural and commercial interests are concerned," he added.
COMPUTER FOR ALP?
THE NSW ALP is considering computerising its election chances. The party has requested a feasibility study from I.B.M. on a suitable processing system.
"It is best not to be too specific about the uses of such a system, because the information may well fall into the hands of our political opponents," the party's state secretary Mr. P. B. Westerway said.
GRAFTON FIRM WINS CONTRACT FOR HOMES AT SOUTH GRAFTON
GOFTEN Construction Co of Turf Street, Grafton, won a Housing Commission contract to build three timber-framed and two brick veneer houses in Maxwell Avenue.
FUNERAL NOTICE
THE relatives and friends of the late Dorohy Weeks, formerly of William Street, South Grafton, relict of the late Darcy Weeks, father of Kenneth, Marjorie (Mrs Merv Bultitude), Alan, Gordon, Valmai (Mrs R Gosper) are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to move from St Matthew's Church of England, South Grafton, after a service commencing at 1.30pm tomorrow for the South Grafton Cemetery.