DEX FILES: A buried city and a Brooms Head blunder

ENGAGEMENTS

DAVIES-POWELL — Mr. and Mrs. K.D. Powell, 10 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter Jenny, to Stan, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Davies, Brooklana.

O’NEILL-CAMPBELL — Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Campbell, of 18 Reserve St., Grafton, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter Heather, to Danny James O’Neill, Mildura, Victoria.

20,000 ENTOMBED IN BURIED CITY

LIMA (Peru), Wed. (AAP-Reuter) — The worst single disaster caused by the stupendous 40-second Peruvian earthquake last Sunday was the obliteration under an avalanche at the tourist resort of Yungay, with 20,000 inhabitants.

Other towns and villages are all but obliterated, or under water, and the overall number of people dead has now risen to more than 35,000.

Rescue and recovery workers today began the mammoth task of trying to bring semblance of order out of the devastation that followed the cataclysm of last Sunday in northern Peru.

AXLE BROKE AT BROOMS HEAD ROAD TURN-OFF

A MACLEAN schoolboy finds much to interest him in a front-end loader and its massive 32-ply tubeless nylon tyres at the turn-off to the Brooms Head road at Maclean yesterday.

The axle of the semi-trailer carrying this giant snapped at the turn-off on the last leg of a three-day journey from Sydney to Brooms Head where it will work in sand mining operations.

AN EGG, A KISS FOR POLITICIANS

LONDON, Wed. (AAP-Reuter) — Prime Minister Harold Wilson was the target for another egg-thrower last night, and Leader of the Conservative Opposition, Edward Heath, was kissed by a Welsh housewife.

The nation’s political leaders now are locked in a marathon struggle to win the electorate before the general election on June 18.

GRAFTON AS POSSIBLE MAIZE LOADING CENTRE

THE chairman, Mr Ian Hamparsum and Messrs. Maurice W. McInnes and Fred A. Pursehouse, directors of the Australian Coarse Grain Growers’ Association Ltd. were present at a meeting of more than 40 maize growers and other interested persons at Mallanganee. Mr. Hamparsum outlined the progress made.

HAPPY ATMOSPHERE AMONG SOUTH WOMEN BOWLERS

THE good fellowship and happy atmosphere of the South Grafton Women’s Bowling Club was stressed by speakers at last night’s annual meeting at which Mrs. J. Embury was elected president unopposed.

The retiring president, Mrs. Sybil Friar, said the term of office had been an enjoyable and successful one, and she thanked members for it.