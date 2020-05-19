DEX FILES: A hero emerges at Yamba Fishing Festival

DURING the presentation of prizes at the Yamba fishing festival First Class Constable R. Miles, of Yamba, introduced Michael Laurie, who had received a certificate of merit from the Royal Humane Society for his attempt to rescue two people from the surf at Pippie Beach, Yamba, last December. Constable Miles is seen congratulating Michael above.

BIRTHS

EDWARDS (Rollins)- To Joyce and Clive, a daughter. Sister for Kerry and Jodie. 16/5/70.

FAHEY (Nee Klenk)- To Vida and Brian, a son, Jason Brian, 17/5/70. 8lb. 2oz. Both well.

AWARD FOR YAMBA RESCUE ATTEMPT

EDITORIAL- REPORT AS EXPECTED; BUT DOOR NOT CLOSED

THE State Development Corporation has reported on the Northern Tablelands rail link and the Clarence deep sea port; and, as expected for the past 12 months or so, could find little to say in favour of either undertaking. But the battle is far from lost. The Minister for Public Works, Mr. Davis Hughes, made it clear at yesterday’s meeting in Grafton that the Government would continue its current programme on the port and that it would be constructed to the depth of 23 feet recommended by the corporation. This, in fact, will complete work to the extent authorised by the Clarence Harbour Works Act in the now distant year of 1950.

GRAFTON LEVEE SYSTEM FUNDS

THE State Government will provide an extra $50,000 to the Clarence River City Council to allow completion of the Grafton levee system.

The Minister for Public Works, Mr. Davis Hughes, said this in Grafton yesterday.

“The contribution of $25,000 to the council as its share of the cost will bring the total availability of funds to $75,000. This will not only allow the maximum degree of protection from flooding for Grafton, but will also allow the council to retain its present work force,” said Mr. Hughes.

TEACHERS STUDY MASS MEDIA

THE annual Catholic teachers’ conference will be held at St. Mary’s College, Grafton, from today until Thursday. Theme of the conference is “Teaching the Mass Media.”

Catholic teachers from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie will attend the seminar.

GOLF DAY PART OF FESTIVAL

YAMBA, Monday- Yamba Golf Club conducted a golfing day in conjunction with the Family Fishing Festival. The trophies were provided by Mr. and Mrs. Len Stone, in honour of the Cook bi-centenary celebrations.

Separate competitions were conducted for members and associates.

For the members, I. Short took out first prize with a score of 58 net. followed by E. Essex on 59. For the associates the winner was B. Keary with 64.