DEX FILES: A shopping mall in Grafton and bananas for Japan.
DEX FILES: A shopping mall in Grafton and bananas for Japan

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th May 2020 12:00 PM
BIRTHS

HERDEN (nee Perkins)- To Nancy and Gerry, a son, Michael Patrick, 19/5/70. Both well.

JOHNSON- To Diana and John, a daughter, Jane Marianne, sister for Anthony John, Grafton Base Hospital, 18/5/70.

ADOPTED PRINCIPLE OF REDUCED VOTING AGE

SYDNEY, Tuesday- State Cabinet had adopted the principle of reducing the voting age from 21 to 18 years of age, the Premier, Mr. Askin, said today.

The N.S.W. Government could press the other states and the Commonwealth to adopt the lower voting age on a uniform basis throughout Australia, he said.

It is considered likely that the other States will adopt the lower voting age.

Government sources said today the change could not be implemented before the next State elections early next year.

The new policy would grant voting rights to about 225,000 18, 19 and 20-year-old persons in N.S.W.

FEASIBILITY STUDY OF JACKADGERY DAM

THE old saying that “it’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good” is particularly appropriate in regard to the meeting held on Monday to consider the report of the State Development Corporation on the Northern Tablelands rail link and Clarence port.

“While to many the recommendations contained in the report are completely unacceptable (it is quite obvious that the members for the corporation have given this project a considerable amount of consideration and the local committee established by the Minister is obviously going to have the task ahead of it to drastically alter any of them) certain other announcements made during the day must have pleased Clarence River representatives attending the meeting.”

GET OPINION ON SHOPPING MALL

GRAFTON business men of the main shopping block in Prince Street will be asked their opinion of the block becoming a shopping mall.

This was recommended at the meeting of the town planning committee of the Grafton City Council, when reintroduced by the town planner, Mr. Cleveland Rose.

BANANAS FOR JAPAN

JAPAN was trying to diversify its sources of supply of bananas, the Minister for Primary Industry, Mr. J. D. Anthony, said at Murwillumbah.

“The Japanese are not happy with the situation in which Formosa virtually has the Japanese market cornered,” he said.

FISHING CLUB’S TROPHY NIGHT

MORE than 250 people attended one of the biggest local sporting functions of the year, when the Good Intent Hotel Fishing Club held its annual trophy night and dinner at South Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner

