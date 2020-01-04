DEX FILES: Angourie land sold for just $800

German-born political economist and socialist Karl Marx was surprisingly silent on the issue of house prices in Angourie.

SALE OF LAND AT ANGOURIE

On Saturday a privately owned block of land at Angourie, in an elevated position, was sold at public auction for $1720.

In the afternoon the Department of Lands offered by auction 32 blocks in a new estate facing Lake and Shelley streets and Candole Ave, and four other separate blocks at prices ranging from $800 to $1200.

One block in Angourie street, after spirited bidding, was sold for $2000, and two of the others were sold at the reserve figure of $1000 and $1100.

BIG CROWDS ON DISTRICT BEACHES

Big crowds were reported at district beaches over the weekend. The weather was pleasantly hot and surfing conditions ideal.

At Yamba crowds almost as large as last weekend flocked to the beach to seek relief from the hot and humid conditions in Grafton and surrounding areas.

The surfing conditions were ideal for both board and body surfers, with a moderate swell running on both Saturday and Sunday.

FIVE INJURED WHEN CAR LEFT THE HIGHWAY

Five people were admitted to the Grafton Base Hospital early yesterday morning, after the car in which they were travelling left the Pacific Highway and hit a stump.

About 23 miles south of Grafton on the Pacific Highway, the vehicle which was being driven by Neville Manning Frost (22), of 9 Little Norman street, Southport, struck a guide post, left the highway and came to rest against a stump.

LETTER – IS IT TOO LATE TO SAVE BARRIER REEF?

Sir, enjoying myself at Yamba, which I am delighted to see is sharing the development so evident in your fine city of Grafton, I have been wondering at just how stupid we are to allow the great Barrier Reef to be destroyed.

Climbing over the reef is not my idea of a holiday and I much prefer to fo for a swim or try a bit of fishing, or just loaf about. But a lot of people, especially tourists, put the reef into the same class as our koalas and kangaroos.

It seems that because of a combination of apathy, passing the buck, greed and selfishness, the reef is possible even now beyond repair.

USE OF HELICOPTERS FOR AMBULANCE WORK

The N.S.W. Ambulance Transport Service Boart survey into case “loads” throughout N.S.W. has coincided with an American investigation into the use of helicopters for ambulance transport.

The helicopter ambulance is already use in France and the Armed Services in Vietnam have shown how effective they are.

WAR SPY WON DISTANCE RACE

The Grafton-trained War Spy, on Saturday, won the distance race at Ballina racing carnival, the H. W. Graham Memorial Handicap. (9 furs.).

Grafton apprentice Kevin berry showed fin riding ability in piloting War Spy to a two lengths win over the favourite, El Plain (J. Hutchings) and Piccadilly Lad (A. Duke).