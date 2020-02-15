DEX FILES: Bad boys leave prison

BIRTHS

McPHILLIPS. – To Coral and Peter, 14/2/70–a son, Aron Nigel.

WALLBRIDGE (nee Williamson). – To Glenys and Alan, at Royal Newcastle Hospital, a son, Neil Robert, 14/2/70.

ENGAGEMENTS

AMBROSIUS – SCHRADER. Mr. and Mrs. C. Schrader, of Dobie street, Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their eldest daughter, Carolyn Ann, to Martin, eldest son of Mrs. and Mrs. M. Ambrosius, of Dee Why, Sydney.

GRAFTON GAOL LOSE WORST CRIMINALS

The maximum security section of the Grafton gaol will be phased out of existence in the next year or two as Grafton is regarded as a geographically unsuited as a maximum security prison.

This was stated in Sydney on Saturday by the N.S.W. Controller of Prisons, Mr. W. R. McGeechan, who said a new maximum and total security establishment would be built somewhere in the Sydney area to take the 40 worst prisoners in the State.

At present there are 12 intractable prisoners held at Grafton. When they leave the prison will be used as a normal security gaol for about 100 men and as a reception centre.

Mr. McGeechan said the discontinuation of Grafton as a maximum security prison was purely for convenience. It was no reflection on the security of the establishment.

No prisoner has ever escaped from the Grafton maximum security section.

The most celebrated attempt at a breakout was in June 1953, when Darcy Dugan led 11 of 20 intractable in a revolt.

NEW HOSPITAL AT COFFS HARBOUR

At Coffs Harbour on Sunday the Minister for Health Mr. A. H. Jago, officially opened the new Coffs Harbour District Hospital built at a cost of about $2 million.

Mr. Jago said he hoped the completion of the hospital would encourage specialists to come to Coffs Harbour Hospital and provide their skill. Extra floors could be added both above and below the existing structure, he told the gathering.

MAJOR EVENTS TO YAMBA JUNIOR

Yamba junior, Kevin Stevens, today won three major water events at the season’s last Far North Coast surf carnival at Byron Bay.

Stevens, a consistent but unlucky performer at branch carnivals took out the open belt race and the open and junior surf races.

FULL STAFF AT MACLEAN HIGH

The staff has been filled with the arrival of Mr. David Johns and the work of the school is proceeding smoothly, writes a Maclean High School spokesman.

The social and sporting activities of the year are also getting under way.

NORTH, WESTLAWN GET WELL AWAY

North and Westlawn each got well away in their firstgrade Clarence River Cricket Association fixtures played at Grafton on Saturday.

North won the toss and batted first against South, with an opening partnership between Bruce Leonard and Neil Cannon bringing 38 runs.

Leonard was the first out after scoring a good 24 runs. Warren Pearson was the wrecker for South taking 3/14 off his first three overs.