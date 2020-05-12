DEX FILES: Big-time boat building coincidence

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

ENGAGEMENTS

McPHEE – BULTITUDE.– Mr. and Mrs. K. E. Bultitude, of Ulmarra, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Nancy, to Warren, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. C. A. McPhee, of 204 Alice street, Grafton.

LETTER – VIETNAM MORATORIAM SEEN AS BIG FLOP

Sir, – So the big Vietnam anti-war moratorium was virtually just a great big flop with none of the mammoth turnouts the organisers expected and no signs of violence. This must have disappointed the communists, anyhow.

What the organisers intended as a massive demonstration against Allied forces in Vietnam was a damp squib. The organisers completely overlooked that the majority of Australians support the Federal Government, much as they deplore the war and any war. But the average Australian is not impressed by a noisy lot of busy-bodies. – “Dinki-Di”

FURTHER GOVT. FUNDS FOR SLIPWAY PROJECT

The State Government has extended its loan for the construction of ship building and repair facilities at Harwood Island to $200,000.

The Member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, said yesterday the Minister for Decentralisation and Development, Mr. J. B. Fuller, had made the loan extension. Mr. Fuller, in February, approved a $150,000 loan to Clarence River Slipway and Engineering Company Pty. Ltd. to help the company buy land and build office buildings, a slipway and a wharf at Harwood Island.

Also in February, housing loans of $35,000 for homes for key company personnel were approved.

Mr. Weiley said cost of the venture had risen since the original loan request. The main cause was an increase into the slipway’s capacity so that barge type vessels up to 2000 tons could be handled.

Mr. Fuller said the venture was very suitable to the North Coast and was a significant industrial development that fitted well into a pattern of decentralised development. Two Vessels are already under construction at the company’s site at Harwood Island.

LOCAL GOVT. FORUM BE ADVANTAGEOUS

The Mayor of Grafton, Ald. Neville Weiley, announced at last night’s meeting of the Grafton City Council that he had agreed to reopen a session of “Mayor’s talks” to the people of the area.

BEER SUPPLIES DRYING UP

Hotels and clubs in most NSW centres seem likely to run out of bulk and bottle beer supplies this week. This follows a series of strikes which have hit the breweries in recent weeks and in particular a strike which began last Thursday.

DEMONSTRATION OF AERIAL SPRAYING

A Coffs Harbour-based aerial spraying firm, Rural Helicopters (Australia) Pty. Ltd., yesterday gave a demonstration of lantana and weed control by spraying on the property of R.E. Austen and Sons at “Rockview,” on the old Glen Innes road.

NOT SATISFIED WITH PROMISES

A debate in which Government policy at local, State and Federal levels was attacked, took place at the Grafton City Council meeting last night. The debate was “sparked off” by Ald. Mavis McClymont, who said that for 20 years the council had received nothing but promises.