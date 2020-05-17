DEX FILES: Brooms Head call for second pay phone

MAGIC MOMENT: The view from Brooms Head, a place Kathy Dwyer describes as "heaven on earth".

ENGAGEMENTS

CAUNCE-CLIFFORD- Mr. and Mrs. Peter Clifford, of Killarney Vale, announce with pleasure the engagement of their daughter, Julie Anne, to Neil Richard Hesketh, only son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hesketh Caunce, of Leyland, Lancacshire, England.

SALTWELL-HARRISON- Mr. and Mrs. H. Harrison, 136 Fitzroy St. Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Lynette Fae, to Robert Anthony, youngest son of Mr. D Saltwell, Seaforth, Sydney, and the late Mrs. D. Saltwell.

MINI-ENDEAVOUR RUNS BEFORE THE WIND; IN GRAFTON FOR WEEKEND

SEEN under full sail and running briskly before the wind, the mini-Endeavour the United Insurance Company has brought to Australia requires only a little imagination to call up anew the spirit of Captain Cook and his history-making voyage.

In doing so, the vessel fully achieves the purpose of her builder, Mr. Ralph Sewell, of New Zealand.

A long-experienced model maker, Mr. Sewell planned the craft as a feature of the New Zealand Captain Cook celebrations.

BROOMS HEAD PHONE BID

MACLEAN, Friday- Mr. Ian Robinson, M.H.R., told a Maclean Shire Council meeting he has again taken up with the Postmaster-General the provision of a second public telephone at Brooms Head.

The Lower Clarence County Council has authorised the building inspector to inspect water plumbing installations within the shire to ensure they are in accordance with the ordinances.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR- COMMUNISM AS BOGEY BEHIND MORATORIUM

SIR, so “Dinki Di” (Tuesday’s “Daily Examiner”) thinks the moratorium was a “great big flop”. He also believes that those bogeymen, the Communists, were disappointed at the lack of violence.

What is it that a sense of moral justice and independent thinking, as was associated with the spirit of the moratorium, must be branded as Communist-induced, merely because it is taboo with whatever government happens to be in power at that particular time.

GRAFTON-LOWER RIVER CLASH AT MACLEAN

MEMORIES of a savage pre-season clash, in which three players were sent off, could be revived at Maclean tomorrow when the Grafton Ghosts and Lower River meet in a first grade rugby league “local derby”.

The two teams met at Grafton Showground before the start of the season in one of the toughest trial games ever seen.

Tony Fischer, Bill McCaron and Ray Kilkelly all got their marching orders and the game was a brawling, mauling affair …