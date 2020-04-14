Menu
50 years ago today The Daily Examiner revealed who would win in a battle between a cactus and a pine tree.
News

DEX FILES: Cactus kills pine tree in Maclean!

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

BIRTHS

GIBBS (nee Clarke). — To Gail and Philip, a son, Daniel Philip, 11/4/70, at Grafton Base Hospital. Both well.

CACTUS GROWS ON TREE

A cactus has grown up a pine tree in Maclean and the owners of the tree, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Caldwell, on the corner of Church and Wombah streets, feel sure the cactus is responsible for killing the tree.

It has been flowering for several years and, although it has now finished flowering, was showing at least 30 flowers a day a week or so ago.

TO AMSTERDAM FOR CONFERENCE

Miss Frances Saunders is en route for Amsterdam, Holland, to attend the sixth world congress of physical therapy, to be held during the last week in April.

In 1953, she attended the first of such conferences in London, and again in 1967, she went to the fifth, in Melbourne.

TO SYDNEY BY AIR AMBULANCE

A Bellingen man was taken on an emergency air ambulance flight to Sydney late yesterday afternoon, after he had suffered a sever injury to his left hand when it came into contact with a circular saw.

BUILDING TWO VESSELS AT CLARENCE SHIPYARD

Two vessels are under construction at the shipyard of the Clarence River Slipway and Engineering Coy. Pty. Ltd. on Harwood Island. They are 78ft. 200-passenger luxury cruiser to go to Canberra and a 36ft. ocean-going log tug for New Guinea.

GRAFTON VISIT BY THE MINISTER

The Minister for Housing, Mr. S. T. Stephens, will visit the Clarence electorate during the first week in July.

He will confer with co-operative societies and inspect Housing Commission estates and home building projects.

Mr. W. R. Weiley, MLA for Clarence, said last night Mr. Stephens would begin his tour of inspection by visiting the Pioneer Co-operative Dairy Co. Ltd. at Ulmarra on Tuesday. July 7.

RESTORATION OF FAMILY GRAVES

On Saturday more than 20 members of the Lower Clarence Historical Society paid a visit to the old Small holding, to inspect and restore the graves of members of the Small family buried there.

Previously work had been done by Mr. Gash and others in removing trees that had fallen over the graves, and on Saturday with the aid of a slasher tractor, spades, mattocks, hoes, cane knives and rakes members of the Society got busy and cleared the area.

LEASING OF SOCCER FIELDS

Last night’s meeting of the Finance and Staff Committee of the Grafton City Council discussed the possibility of the Soccer Association leasing the Rushforth Park playing fields from the council.

Grafton Daily Examiner

