DEX FILES: Carnie charged for karting clip

A day on the go karts at the Grafton show turned into a tale of ‘assault-by-carnie’.

A day on the go karts at the Grafton show turned into a tale of ‘assault-by-carnie’.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

GIVEN BOND ON ASSAULT CHARGE

A showman who struck a 14-year-old boy across the forehead at the Grafton Show was ordered to enter into a 12 months’ good behaviour bond yesterday when he appeared at Grafton Court of Petty Sessions. He is Noel Adiar Skeen of Toowoomba, who was charged with assault.

Mr E.S. Greening (Pollack, Greening and Hampshire) for the boy, told Mr. K. G. Rodey, S.M., that the youth had bought a ticket at the Grafton Show for a go-kart ride. He told Mr. Rodey that the boy was sitting in the go-kart while Skeen and another man were fixing it. A hooter went for all cars to go, said Mr. Greening, and the boy started up his car.

Skeen then struck the boy on the forehead with his open hand, said Mr. Greening.

Mr. N. T. Owen (McGuren, Owen and Miller) for Skeen, told Mr. Rodey that Skeen noticed some boards had lifted and sounded a hooter for all cars to stop.

He said all vehicles, except the one being driven by the 14-year-old boy, had stopped. Mr. Owen said Skeen asked the youth why he had not taken his foot off the pedal and the youth “grinned” Mr. Owen said Skeen had given the boy a “flip over the ear.”

Mr. Rodey was told that Skeen had not previously been charged with assault and had been a member of the Showmen’s Guild for some years. Mr. Rodey ordered that Skeen enter into a recognisance of $50, to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

NEED TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING BEFORE SUBSTANTIAL DEVELOPMENT

The north and north-west region was represented at a Local Government Seminar in Grafton yesterday when representatives from local government, Government departments and students heard stimulating addresses on planning.

The stress on town and country planning was the development of towns and cities in an environment of comfort, efficiency and pleasant conditions for people.

PARKING AREAS AT AIRPORTS

Additional parking areas are required at the Grafton District Airport to cope with the vehicular traffic. The city engineer, Mr. J. H. Robson, reported to last night’s meeting of the works and water committee that the existing facilities were inadequate for the traffic now being experienced at the airport.

It was agreed to recommend an additional area be developed west of the existing bays as recommended by the engineer. It will provide for an additional 17 cars at an estimated cost of $400.

PASTURE GROWTH SLOWS DOWN

Growth from the summer pastures had slowed considerably although kikuyu top-dressed with nitrogen fertiliser in March was supplying good feed at present, District Agronomist, Mr. J. E. Betts said yesterday in Grafton.

Mr. Betts said temperatures generally had dropped, with warm days and cool nights being experienced.

FUNERAL OF EARLY CLARENCE SETTLER

The Methodist Church of Maclean was filled today for the funeral service for Andrew Stewart, of Maclean. Mr. Stewart died on Saturday morning in the Lower Clarence Hospital at the age of 83 years after a brief illness.

Mr. Stewart’s parents migrated from Ireland, and took up land at Tyndale. Young Andrew worked on the family farm and was educated at Tyndale Public School. In 1921 he went on to his own farm on Woodford Island and some years ago retired to live at Maclean.

TERRA AUSTRALIS IN GRAFTON SOON

Terra Australis, an advanced type of audio-visual presentation produced for the Captain Cook Bi-Centenary Celebrations, will be screened in Grafton, by the Grafton Camera Club on May 23. The audio-visual, which had its world premiere showing in Sydney recently, is touring selected country centres before it is sent overseas.

BETTER COMMUNITY AS THEME OF MEETINGS

What can the citizen and community organisations do to improve their town, and how do you go about doing it? These questions will be dealt with in a six-week course in Grafton. Called “Community Development,” the course is being presented by the University of New England at the Grafton Civic Centre starting tomorrow night at 8.