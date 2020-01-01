DEX FILES: Cockroaches to take over the earth

Will cockroaches take over the earth?

BIRTHS

CUNNINGHAM: To Janine and Alan, a chosen son, Michael Alan, brother for Debby and Lindie. 22 Kent Road Dapto.

ENGAGEMENTS

HOWARD – COLE. – The engagement is announced of Jennifer, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B. Cole, North Casino, to Richard Douglas, second son of Mr. and Mrs. R. I. Howard, of 34 Orara St., Grafton.

TOURISTS SEEK INFORMATION

There has been a pleasing response from visitors to Grafton requesting literature from the Big River Tourist Authority.

The inquiries have been received at the Civic Centre headquarters, the secretary and tourist officer, Mr. K. S. Davison, said yesterday.

The Big River Tourist Authority area extends from Corindi in the south to Woody Head in the north, and to the boundaries of the Gibraltar National Park.

It takes in an area of 4297 square miles, and offers an environmental choice ranging from the mountains to the sea.

Mr. Davison said inquiries had been made from tourists from “all over the place”.

He said inquiries had come from people travelling from interstate and from the Tablelands.

SOME LEADING STATE POLITICIANS OUTLINE HOPES FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

Nineteen seventy holds many hopes for some of N.S.W.’s leading state politicians. Ranging from housing needs, Commonwealth-State financial relations to the war in Vietnam, they all add up to a large agenda mapped out with individual precision.

SOUVENIRS BEQUEATHED BY BEWILDERING 60s

Full frontal nudity on the stage, psychedelic drugs, a dire warning that cockroaches might one day rule the world – these were some of the bizarre souvenirs bequeathed to history by the bewildering sixties.

In a decade of increasing permissiveness when, in the opinion of many people, moral values crashed, censorship virtually disappeared in many countries. By the end of the sixties, theatre and film audiences had grown accustomed to displays of full frontal nudity by both men and women, erotic revues and cabarets were commonplace.

Drug taking, especially among young people, became commonplace and hallucinatory drugs took the place of more traditional opiates such as hashish and marihuana. LSD, once a symbol for Britain’s pounds, shillings and pence coinage, took on a more sinister meaning. It was the drug to which thousands of people in many countries became addicted, seeking psychedelic escapes, leading in some cases to suicides and brutal murders.

While many people lived in dread of a nuclear war, one scientist came up with the theory that man’s planet could be taken over by cockroaches – because they were the only advanced living creatures impervious to the radiation that would follow a nuclear holocaust.

MARLIN CAUGHT OFF EVANS HEAD

A Sydney game fisherman’s search for marlin ended eight miles off Evan’s Head. Member of the Sydney Game Fishing Club, Mr. Graham Donaldson, 23, landed two marlin, both about six feet long. Graham landed the fish within one hour of each other.

SALADS ARE PERFECT PARTY FOODS

Today’s salads are perfect party foods. All can be prepared well in advance, leaving the hostess free to enjoy her own party.

Notice the mixture of textures in the following salads … crisp, crunchy ingredients mixed with the smoother heavier textures of the poultry.

INSPECTION MADE OF CAMPING RESERVES

The state member for Raleigh, Mr. J. H. Brown, M.L.A. and shire president, Cr. A. E. Hogbin, made a tour of camping reserves throughout the shire yesterday.

Cr Hogbin said later they were happy to report capacity crowds at each reserve.