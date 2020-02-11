DEX FILES: Cops fight mixing the sexes

NT Police Association didn’t want male and female officers playing the 'Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus' board game late at night in the Barracks.

BIRTHS

McArthur (nee Byrnes). – To Vi and Ron, a son, 10/2/70. Brother for Terry, Dianne and Joanne. Both well.

ENGAGEMENTS

Johnston – Fuller.– Mrs. L. Fuller, Deep Creek, Ulmarra, wishes to announce the engagement of their only daughter, Lynette, to Ewen, only son of Mr. and Mrs. C. Johnston, Lower Coldstream.

DETAILS OF ROYAL MOTORCADE

Royal tour organisers today announced details of the proposed Royal motorcade through Coffs Harbour.

The preliminary plan shows that the Royal Family will travel along nine different streets in the town during their five-hour stay.

NO ENTHUSIASM FROM GRAZIERS

Graziers were unable to get enthusiastic about the performance of the Country Party at State and Federal Government level, the president of the Queensland United Graziers’ Association, Mr. C. B. Peter Bell, said today.

“I believe that the Country Party is earnest in its endeavours,” he told delegates to the UGA Council meeting, “but its members have trouble convincing Cabinet and the Treasury to outlay the large sums of money required by the grazing industry.”

LOOK AT CONTINUING EXISTENCE IN MORE CRITICAL LIGHT

At the annual meeting of the Grafton Public School P. and C. Association last night, the president, Mr. B. T. Richards, said he felt it was time the association looked at its continuing existence in a more critical light. Points raised by Mr Richards in his report were: Is any useful purpose achieved by the existence of the association? Does the association’s membership of the District Council serve any useful purpose?

SHOW FILMS OF ALL NATIONS

Famous films around the world will be brought to Grafton by the University of New England and the Arts Council when they present the Fall Film Series starting this month. Beginning the fortnightly Tuesday evening showings at the Grafton Civic Centre will be “Bicycle Thieves,” winner of the New York City Critic Award for 1949.

POLICE BARRACKS IN DARWIN TO REMAIN ALL MALE PRESERVE

The Northern Territory Police Association has won a four-month battle to keep its Darwin barracks an all-male sanctum.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Peter Nixon, advised the Association yesterday he had told the N.T. administration to move five policewomen out of the barracks and find them alternative accommodation.

Eight women were moved into the new $400,000 barracks in October last year, despite protests by Police Association members.

Since the move, three women have resigned from the force – two in protest over being accommodated in the barracks.