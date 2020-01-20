DEX FILES: Council backs inland diversion

50 Years ago Clarence River County Council offered to help lobby for an inland diversion scheme.

From the Daily Examiner 50 years ago.

BIRTHS

LEE (nee Bale). – To Narelle and Geoff, a daughter, sister for Annette, Lower Clarence Hospital, 18/1/70.

RICHARDSON. – To Joyce and Harold, a son. Both well.

ENGAGEMENTS

ROOKE – WALMSLEY. – Mr. and Mrs. E. Rooke 126 Turf Street, Grafton, wish to announce the engagement of their son Keith, to Janelle, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N. Walmsley, Geneva, Kyogle.

DIVERTING SURPLUS CLARENCE WATER TO WEST OF RANGE

The Clarence River County Council will support the Barwon-Darling Water Users Association in its case for the diversion of surplus water from the Clarence to the west.

An offer was made yesterday by the chairman of the County Council Cr. N. G. Weiley, to accompany the chairman of the association, Mr. L. F. Carroll, who is also chairman of the Walgett Water Users’ Association, to Sydney, to meet the Minister for Conservation, Mr. Beale.

The meeting will enable Mr. Carroll to present his case for the diversion of the Clarence waters.

PLAY CENTRES END FRIDAY

Westlawn play centre has a very good programme arranged for children attending that centre right up until the centre’s season ends on Friday, January 23.

At the Centre today children who are over 10 and have bikes will leave on an all day picnic to Bawden’s Bridge, just west of Grafton.

PUSH AHEAD ON METRIC CHANGEOVER

Australia will change to the metric system of weights and measures “as soon as possible.” Announcing this today, the Prime Minister, Mr. Gorton, said the Government would set up a Metric Conversion Board to plan, guide and facilitate the conversion which it expected would take 10 years.

He said the Commonwealth Government had notified the States of its decision and had suggested that arrangements be made for a conference with them to discuss co-operation in those areas where it may be required.

DATE CHANGE FOR BARYULGIL RODEO

The annual meeting of the Baryulgil Charity Sports Club decided to affiliate with the Far North Coast zone of the Australian Bushmen’s Carnival Association and to accept a new date for its annual sports.

The meeting was addressed by Mr. Eric Wilkinson, of Top Plains, Tabulam, secretary of the far North Coast zone of the association.

GRAFTON TELEPHONE EXCHANGE WILL PLAY IMPORTANT ROLE

The development program for the Grafton telephone district was, without doubt, one of the most impressive and significant programmes yet attempted in a country district in Australia.

That was stated by Mr. Ian Robinson, M.H.R., at the Grafton Automobile Exchange yesterday when he officially opened the exchange in the presence of a small group of people representative of the Department, Local Government, commerce and public life.