DEX FILES: Council gets a new computer

DAVISON – LEE. – Mrs. P. Jones of 17 Blanch Parade, South Grafton has pleasure in announcing the engagement of her niece Gail, youngest daughter of Mr. E. Lee and the late Mrs. M. Lee to Dale, only son of Mr. and Mrs. M. T. Davison, 132 Prince street, Grafton.

GALLAGHER – KRATZ. – Mr. and Mrs. G. Kratz, of 65 George street, South Grafton, happily announce their engagement of there eldest daughter Susan Lorraine, to Michael, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. M. C. Gallagher, 12 Sutton street, Grafton.

EDITORIAL – HOUSING DEMAND IN GRAFTON AND COFFS HARBOUR

The visit to Grafton and Coffs Harbour by the acquisition officer of the NSW Housing Commission, Mr. C. Mathews, shows that the demand for homes in these two progressive North Coast centres continues unabated.

The record of the commission in each is impressive, with Mr. W. R. Weiley, M. L. A for Clarence, explaining that 314 units have been built in Grafton since May, 1965, alone, at a cost of $2,550,000.

Despite the success of the building programmes undertaken by the Housing Commission, many more are still required to meet existing demand and to cope with the inevitable increased need as these two centres continue to expand.

MACLEAN PROTEST MEETING AT ILUKA PORT RECOMMENDATIONS

President of the Maclean Shire Council, Cr. R. S. Gregor, said yesterday that a public meeting would be held at the Civic Hall, Maclean, on Thursday night, May 28 to protest against the recommendations of the State Development Corporation that the Iluka Port should not be constructed beyond a depth of 23 feet.

TWO DAIRY COMPANIES WILL AMALGAMATE

At meetings in Ulmarra and Grafton yesterday shareholders of the Clarence River Pioneer Co-operative Dairy Co. Ltd. (Ulmarra) and Grafton Co-operative Dairy Co. Ltd. decided that the two companies would amalgamate.

At the Grafton meeting the motion to amalgamate was carried unanimously and at the Ulmarra meeting, shareholders were in favour by 126 votes to 20.

SCHOOL COUNCIL AT SOUTH HIGH

The president, vice president and nine new members of the South Grafton High School Students’ Representative Council were inducted at the annual speech day and presentation of prizes yesterday.

NEW COMPUTER FOR N.R.C.C

The Northern Rivers County Council is preparing to install a new computer of such modern design that the machine, a century 100, was first released in Australia last year.