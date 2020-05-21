DEX FILES: Councillor tenders resignation

The resignation of Kevin Rann in 1970 probably looked nothing like this file photo, not just because few people typed ‘resignation’ in such large letters, but because the person tending their resignation was a man. Photo: iStock.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

BIRTHS

WORMALD (nee James). – To Marlene and Kevin, a son, David Kevin, 20/5/70, Lower Clarence Hospital. Both well.

MEDIA INSTRUCTION IN DIOCESAN SCHOOLS

The Bishop of Lismore, the Most Rev. Dr. P. J. Farrelly, addressed 200 teachers during the second day of the annual three-day teachers’ conference, held at St. Mary’s College, Grafton.

Speaking on the importance of mass media within the educational structure of the schools of the Dicese of Lismore, Bishop Farrelly quoted the great importance that the Popes have given to the subject since the time of Pius XI in the 1930s.

PLANE DAMAGED WHILE LANDING

A Coffs Harbour man walked away uninjured when the plane he was flying was damaged when it landed at Kempsey airport this morning.

He is Kevin Rann, a member of the Coffs Harbour Aero Club. Rann was flying a light aircraft from Coffs Harbour to Kempsey on a charter to the Kempsey Flying Club.

He had touched down on the runway at Kempsey and travelled for about 80 yards when the aircraft slewed out of control.

CR FULLER RESIGNS

Cr C. A. R. Fuller has resigned as a councillor of the Nymboida Shire Council, for health reasons, after serving on the council for nearly 17 years.

Cr Fuller was elected to the Nymboida Shire Council on December 5, 1953 and represented A Riding without a break since then. He had been president in 1967, 1968 and 1969.

He had been a member of the Clarence River County Council since it was constituted. In his letter notifying council of his resignation, Cr. Fuller said during his long term on the council he had endeavoured to serve the shire and its people in an impartial manner, always considering their better interests.

DOCTOR FOR COPMANHURST

The Copmanhurst Regional Doctor’s Committee has been successful in efforts to obtain a regional doctor for Copmanhurst.

Dr. B Marinovic commenced practice on Monday. With his wife and three small daughters, he is residing in Copmanhurst. Dr. Marinovic came to Australia at the end of last year from Yugoslavia where he had seven years of medical experience since graduating.

DISCUSSION ON PRIZE MONEY

The Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society at its meeting last night discussed late entries in some sections and the award of prize money where there was no competition. A recommendation by the secretary, Mr. C. C. Dean, on the possibility of awarding less prize money in the dairy section if no competition took place was discussed.

CORPORATION REPORT TERMED DISASTROUS

The findings contained in the State Development Corporation’s report on the Clarence Port at Iluka and the proposed rail link to the hinterland have been described by Cr. J. R. Black, of Wallangra, near Inverell, as disastrous for country development.

Cr. Black, chairman of the United North and North-West Better Communications League, president of the Ashforth Shire Council, member of the State Planning Authority and member of the Namoi Regional Development Committee, was commenting on the rejection of the proposals by the corporation.