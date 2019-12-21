DEX FILES: Coutts Crossing Cup Clippings

DEX FILES 21/12/69: An example of some of the amazing bargains that could have been had if you went to Manahans in 1969.

BIRTHS

DONN-PATTERSON (nee Kleindienst).–To Olga and Rod, a son, Andrew, Decembers 5, 1969, Coffs Harbour District Hospital.

JAMES (nee Cameron).–To Julie and Harry, a daughter, Joanne Maree, Sunday, December 7, L.C. Hospital, Maclean. Both well.

COUTTS CROSSING CUP CLIPPINGS

An almost unbelievable coincidence occurred when Mr. Bernie Brotherson, son of Mr. and Mrs. V. Brotherson, of South Grafton, found several newspaper cuttings on a ship he was unloading in Sydney Harbour.

Mr. Brotherson’s family has been closely associated with racing in the Clarence district for many years, and he attended the Coutts Crossing Cup as a child.

One of the cuttings was a feature story on the Couttss Crossing Cup race meeting and was headed “Busy folk like it, but oh what a big shemozzle,” by Tom Brasser.

LOCAL BEACHES WERE POPULAR

The high temperatures experienced yesterday made local beaches the ideal spot – and that is where people headed. As Christmas draws closer so the tempo mounts at holiday resorts.

A “fantastic day” was how late yesterday afternoon a spokesman for the Yamba Surf Life Saving CLub described the day on the beach there. He said the day had been beautiful, with a crowd of about 1200.

NO TRACE OF MISSING BOY

Still no trace has been found of the missing eight-year-old boy, Gregory Alan Warrel, of Miranda, believed drowned off Pippie Beach at Yamba last Thursday.

He and his father had been swept away in swirling currents at Pippie Beach. The body of James Warrell (37) was recovered on Thursday morning.

BOSTOBRICK WINNER OF CATTLE JUDGING

Eleven competitors from the Clarence district, Bowraville, Dundee, Valla and Dorrigo, contested the junior beef cattle judging competition held at Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Field’s property, Gordon Brook, on Saturday.

DAY OF ACTIVITY AT MACLEAN; VISITS BY FATHER CHRISTMAS

Saturday was a day full of activity for Maclean. In the morning the Maclean bowling CLub entertained about 250 children of members on Jubilee Oval.

Competetive races were run, with each competitor recieving a prize Father Christmas arrived in style, and distributed gifts of lollies, ices and sweets to the children.