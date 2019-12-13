DEX FILES: Crims steal essentials - guns and wigs

DEX FILES: A cheque for $500 was last night presented to executives of the Clarence District Council of the United Protestant Association for the appeal for funds to enable restoration work to be carried out at the Rathgar Girls' Home at South Grafton. The cheque brought the appeal total to $2072.82. The Picture shows Mr. J. Whitby (on left) presenting the cheque on behalf of the Westlawn Progres

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today

BIRTHS

ANDREWS.- To Margaret and Peter, a son, John Peter, brother for Stuart, 11/12/69, Grafton Base Hospital. Both well.

LINDSAY.¬ – To Robyn and David, a son, brother for Carole, Stephen and Suzanne. 12/12/69, Grafton Base.

ENGAGEMENTS

DUCKWORHT-PARKER. – Mr. and Mrs. R. Parker, of 114 Kurrajong Street, Dorrigo, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their eldest daughter, Cheryl, to Jim, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. E. Duckworth, of Swan Creek.

McFARLANE – ZIETSCH. – Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Zietsch, of 147 Alice Street, Grafton, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their younger daughter, Cheryl Ann, to Ian Maxwell, elder son of Mr. and Mrs. K. A. McFarlane, of 246 Pound Street, Grafton.

MARIHUANA IN GRAFTON AREA

Marihuana has been found growing in a bushland area about two miles from a major highway in the Grafton district. Information was received by the Grafton police yesterday that the drug was being grown in the district.

Acting on this information, detective Segrants Walsh and Dahl, of Grafton, and Senior Constable Miles, from Yamba, went to the area where it was believed the marihuana was growing.

Eighty marihuana plots were found growing in the area. Det-Sgt. Walsh said yesterday that undoubtedly more marihuana plants were growing in the district. Every effort would be made to stop further growth of the plant.

NO CONCERN AT FIRE DANGER

No concern was felt yesterday about the potential fire danger that might exists throughout the forestry district during the weekend.

The danger existing in the South Grafton Forestry Sub-district would be no greater now than the last weekend, the forester, Mr. T. C. Dawson, said in South Grafton yesterday. He said there would only be a moderate fire danger.

THIEVES ACTIVE IN GRAFTON, LOWER RIVER

Between 5.30pm and 11pm on Thursday Lachlan’s Sports Store in Fitzroy street, Grafton was broken into by thieves, who stole an estimated $1000 worth of merchandise.

Shotguns, fishing reels, binoculars, .22 rifles, spearguns and shelves of cigarettes were stolen, as well as women’s wigs and hair dye.

Entrance was gained to the premises by forcing a door open at the rear of the building. At Yamba Yesterday between 12.30am and 4.30am the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club was broken into by thieves, but nothing was taken.

MACLEAN PROTEST AT RECENT REVALUATION

A well attended meeting of ratepayers and of Maclean resolved to protests against the inequality of the recent revaluations in Maclean and ask the Valuer-General to make a review by an independent valuer. Instances were quoted where valuations had gone up 300 to 500 per cent., while others had shown little increase.

C.P. PROTEST OVER PROPOSED BOUNDARIES

The Clarence Electorate Council of the Country Party, while approving increased representation in the northeast of the State, will enter a strong protest on the proposed North Coast electorate boundaries.

This was the decision of a special meeting of the council last night in Grafton.

RETENTION DAY FOR CUTTERS

The 1969 cane season on the Lower Clarence ended this week, with today retention day at Maclean. Cane cutters began to gather at an early hour at the Civic Centre and the payout got under way soon after 10am.

GRAFTON FAT CATTLE SHOW

Cash prizes of $413 and trophies to the value of $175 will be offered at the 1970 Grafton Fat Cattle Show to be conducted by the Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society.