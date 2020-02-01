DEX FILES: Cry for help from divorcee

A divorcee from 1970 is sick of being hit on by married men.

A divorcee from 1970 is sick of being hit on by married men.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago.

BIRTHS

MURPHY (nee Marsh). – A brother for Keith, 1/2/70. Both well.

DIVORCEE IS EMBARRASSED

An attractive divorcee is embarrassed by the attentions of men with a roving eye. Why should she receive this treatment.

Problem: Two years ago I divorced my husband. Although I am young, gay and attractive I find it impossible to accept invitations from men without becoming involved in their amorous attentions. Even those who are seemingly happily married have no hesitation in suggesting a quiet affair. It is dreadful to discover that an “unprotected” woman is viewed with such gleeful anticipation. Sometimes I am very lonely, but apparently I must endure that or pay for male company. “Suspicious”.

Answer: Perhaps you are over suspicious and misconstrue some harmless flirtation. However, this is understandable when unfortunate instances have placed you on the qui vive. Don’t allow the situation to embitter you. Keep a well balanced, amused attitude and you will be able to get the message through to the most vain casanova that you are above such suggestions. Don’t make the mistake of judging to hastily, or you may miss out on the invitation that will bring you the protection for which you now so obviously yearn

CAR OVERTURNED AFTER COLLISION

A sedan car left the roadway and overturned three times following a collision on the Sawtell road, two miles from the Pacific Highway, about 9.30am yesterday.

A vehicle being driven by Allan Charles Hall, of Poonan street, Bowraville, collided with a car travelling in the same direction, and driven by Kenneth Edward Ulrick, of Riverside drive, Nambucca Heads.

STRICT CONTROL OF NEW DRUGS

The Commonwealth Government will impose a stricter system of control over the import into Australia of new medical drugs.

The new system will require drug importers to supply detailed data to support claims for safety of all the new imported drugs.

CALL TO ABOLISH ALL TOBACCO

A call for the abolition of the use of all forms of tobacco was made by a leading surgeon in Sydney today.

The surgeon, Mr. Ronald Raven, of the Royal Cancer Hospital, London, said unless this was done he foresaw a “medical catastrophe.”

Speaking on ABC radio’s guest of honour programme, Mr. Raven told listeners: “The annual increase in the deaths from lung cancer causes tremendous concern to the medical profession.

“All this is justified because lung cancer is an epidemic and unless halted I foresee a medical catastrophe developing in future.”

He campaigns to stop people smoking had little effect.

“Personally, I feel the best way to deal with this grave situation is to abolish the use of all forms of tobacco by humans everywhere.”